Rory McIlroy’s bid to complete Grand Slam fades away

Holywood Star fails to make weekend at Augusta after nightmare second round

Close

Vincent Hogan

It’s impossible to walk past the cabins woven down the left flank of Augusta’s tenth fairway and not think of a tousle-haired ghost trespassing on someone’s lawn there in 2 011.

Rory McIlroy is broadly unrecognisable today from the kid who forgot how to play on that Masters Sunday back nine. He sometimes jokes about the physical contrast between then and now, the unrefined dress sense, the scarecrow hair, the palpable dread of someone who just got swallowed up by the scale of what his life had suddenly become.

