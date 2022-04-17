| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul Kimmage meets Shane Lowry: 'I f**k up and I let it out, that’s what I do. And am I going to change for anyone? No'

Shane Lowry comes across as the jolly bearded giant, but he’s a tough competitor at heart

Shane Lowry and his caddie Bo Martin: &lsquo;It&rsquo;s a vent. It&rsquo;s not &ldquo;I hate you Bo, you&rsquo;re getting sacked when we finish,&rdquo; it&rsquo;s about me.&rsquo; Picture by Jamie Squire Expand

Close

Shane Lowry and his caddie Bo Martin: &lsquo;It&rsquo;s a vent. It&rsquo;s not &ldquo;I hate you Bo, you&rsquo;re getting sacked when we finish,&rdquo; it&rsquo;s about me.&rsquo; Picture by Jamie Squire

Shane Lowry and his caddie Bo Martin: ‘It’s a vent. It’s not “I hate you Bo, you’re getting sacked when we finish,” it’s about me.’ Picture by Jamie Squire

Shane Lowry and his caddie Bo Martin: ‘It’s a vent. It’s not “I hate you Bo, you’re getting sacked when we finish,” it’s about me.’ Picture by Jamie Squire

Paul Kimmage Twitter

It’s a Sunday afternoon at Augusta, four days before the opening round of the 86th Masters, and two television crews, and a horde of journalists and photographers have gathered on the bank at the bottom of the range. Two hours have passed since Tiger Woods announced on Twitter that he was “heading to Augusta today to continue my preparation” and for two hours we’ve been waiting to capture the moment.

Or ‘Tiger watch’ as we say in the trade.

Top Videos

Privacy