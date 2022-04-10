Paul Kimmage at the Masters: Augusta is no place to carry your demons – as Rory McIlroy well knows

“I’m ready to communicate with you now.”

“Communicate?”

“To tell you my secret.”

“What is it?”

“You know the accident up there?”

“Yeah.”

“Someone got hurt.”

“They did?”

“A lady. She died.”

“Oh my god! What, you can see her?”

“Yes.”

“Where is she?”

“Standing next to my window.”

“Cole, you’re scaring me.”

“They scare me too sometimes.”

“They.”

“Ghosts.”

The Sixth Sense

It’s Wednesday afternoon at the Masters and Michael Bamberger is sitting on the terrace of the media centre at Augusta National answering questions about a book he once wrote. It started with an invite to a dinner party in the affluent suburbs of Philadelphia on the third Saturday of April 2004.

Six days had passed since his return from the Masters and though not by nature a party type, he was drawn by the assortment of guests. Jim Courier, the former world number one tennis player; Brian Roberts, the billionaire chairman of Comcast; M. Night Shyamalon, the Oscar winning director of The Sixth Sense.

It was Night who interested him most. He had seen the movie on its release and was fascinated by the plot and the pivotal scene between the nine-year-old boy (Harvey Joel Osment) who appears to be hallucinating, and the child psychologist (Bruce Willis) who is treating him.

“I want to tell you my secret now.”

“Okay.”

(Long pause)

“I see dead people.”

“In your dreams?”

(Boy shakes his head)

“When you’re awake?”

(Boy nods)

“Dead people like, in graves? In coffins?”

“Walking around like regular people ... They don’t know they’re dead.”

“How often do you see them?”

“All the time. They’re everywhere.”

The film had made a gazillion dollars and transformed the director — who had also written it and produced it — into the hottest property in Hollywood. But Shyamalon, or Night as he was called, wore his celebrity lightly and was fiercely private. That’s what interested Bamberger.

The Man Who Heard Voices was published in 2006 and in an early chapter he describes a scene from the dinner party and what attracted him to the project: “You could tell that Night — with his sagging ears and swollen eyes — heard and saw everything going on that night.

“I watched him watching a housekeeper remove a wineglass from a serving tray, hold it up to the light, and disqualify it for soap streaks. How Night read this simple act of professionalism, I do not know, because I did not ask. My thing as a reporter has always been to get to the bottom of something, ask the right questions of the right people. Night’s methods, I guessed, were totally different.

“I got the feeling that he had some secret move up his sleeve, one that let him come up with a big idea, invent a killing phrase (‘I see dead people’), and sell close to $700 million worth of movie tickets across the world. I wondered how he did it?”

... and now I’m wondering.

We’re sitting on the terrace at Augusta and I’m picking Bamberger’s brains about his time with Night, and the genesis of the film. “If I remember correctly,” he says, “I think he said he attended a funeral and saw a little kid talking to himself, and wondered what the kid was thinking. He went home and wrote down four words: I see dead people. And that inspired the script.”

“Yes,” I reply. “That’s what it says in the book.”

He looks at me quizzically: “Is this for something you’re writing?”

“Yeah.”

“You want to use this for something you’re writing?”

“Why? Is that a problem?”

“No, I was just curious,” he says.

Pádraig Harrington: The great thing about Augusta is that you go back to the same course every year. You remember all the good shots, and all the bad ones. So you carry everyone else’s baggage. It’s not just ‘Oh, I remember hitting this shot here’. You remember all of the bad shots everybody has hit here.

JP Fitzgerald: Scott Hoch.

Jude O’Reilly: Greg Norman

Colin Byrne: Jordan Spieth.

Ronan Flood: Norman.

Dermot Byrne: Rory

Dave McNeilly: Ed Snead bogeying the last three in 1979.

Pádraig Harrington: Seve dunking it in the water on 15 (in 1986).

Dermot Gilleece: The capacity of the back nine at Augusta to cripple you mentally is absolutely huge.

Pádraig Harrington: I remember Lee Westwood talking once about when he led (in 1999) and how his world changed when reached the 10th tee. I’ve been there. I know how it feels. It’s like the Lotto ad: ‘It could be you!’ Maybe Rory got drawn into that.

Dermot Gilleece: I’d seen so many collapses on the back nine ... you remember Floyd ... you remember Hoch and we’ll never forget Norman. With Rory I thought: ‘He’s comfortable.’ But you never know. And then he snap-hooked it into the trees.

Shane Lowry: I couldn’t believe it. He’s the best driver of a golf ball in the world.

Ronan Flood: I suppose, like everyone, I thought: ‘Why didn’t he hit three-wood?’ Because it’s easier to turn a three-wood than a driver. But he had hit driver for three days and hit it well, so I could understand.

Shane Lowry: A little low pull and that can happen.

Pádraig Harrington: It’s easily done. We’ve all done it. I could hit that shot and go: ‘This happened last week as well.’ (laughs) But for Rory it was unfamiliar territory.

Ronan Flood: He was 70 yards off the tee box beside a cabin! He had made the game look easy all week and turned the Masters into a procession. Now the whole world was looking at him — we’d never seen that shot on TV before — and he was embarrassed. I don’t know if he even walked out to see where he was going to hit it. From what I remember, he stood by the ball and JP went out and looked.

Rory McIlroy: It was like being hit by a punch. I was literally in a daze. I’m (standing) between these two cabins and I don’t know what to think. I’m like, ‘What the f**k is going on?’

April 9 2017

Monday afternoon at the Masters. Rory McIlroy and Pádraig Harrington are standing on the tenth tee with Harry Diamond and Ronan Flood. It’s getting hot and sticky on the golf course and the quartet are quenching their thirst with bottled water when they are joined by Greg ‘Helpful’ Hearmon, who caddies for Adam Scott.

Hearmon was born and raised in South Africa and has been caddying for almost 30 years. In 2001 he won his first Major as a bagman with Retief Goosen at the US Open, and ten years later he experienced the greatest thrill of his life when Charl Schwartzel won the Masters.

Rory’s Masters.

The South African was four shots behind McIlroy heading into the final round and was playing in the group ahead. Schwartzel chipped in for birdie at the first, holed a sand-wedge for eagle at the third, and had just hit a seven-iron to the tenth green when Rory pull-hooked his drive on the tee.

“I remember looking back after he had pitched onto the fairway and thinking that he might make bogey,” Hearmon says. “But we had no idea he had made a triple until we saw it on the giant scoreboard behind the 11th green.”

The caddie was reminded of it on Monday as he marched down the fairway with Rory, and thinks of it often when he stands on the tenth tee. Everybody does. Bamberger was following Tiger with a friend and walking back towards the clubhouse when Rory drove his ball between two white cabins nestled in the trees.

“We were walking up the right side of number ten and saw people moving in that direction, but we couldn’t piece together what was happening,” he says. “I know we were confused because it was so off the property — there’s not supposed to be any golf activity over there. So it was the freak-out of freak-outs, really, to do that.”

How do you erase a memory like that? How do you hide the scars? The American writer Jaime Diaz once observed that when Greg Norman set off for Augusta he touched down with more baggage than a jumbo jet. Rory is still flying private but seven years have passed since he last won a Major, and 11 have passed since he almost won the Masters. It’s not getting easier.

“I see dead people,” Ronan Flood says. “That’s how I’d explain it — the demons. Stay out here (on Tour) long enough and they all get them. Every bad shot they hit they remember; every bad experience they have stays with them, and that’s a problem, because you might come back from a bad experience, but you don’t forget it.

“Augusta is the worst place in the world for it — every player sees dead people here. We stand on the tenth tee and look for the cabins: ‘Jesus! That was a bad shot.’ Or stand on the 16th green and look for where Tiger chipped in, or Schwartzel at the first, or Larry Mize at the 11th ... all those things we’ve seen over the years.”

Augusta, GA – Tiger used to say this a lot: “To win, you gotta get a little lucky.” It’s not really true when you win by 12 (See: the 1997 Masters) or 15 (the 2000 US Open). But it’s certainly true when you win by one. Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters by one, over Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

You could say the luckiest thing that happened to Tiger, on Masters Sunday three years ago, was that the play was in threesomes, which got him in the last group. He watched as the 54-hole leader, Francesco Molinari, hit his tee shot on 12, and his third shot on 15, into the water. Molinari was trying to win his first green jacket. Woods was trying to win his fifth. Which of course he did.

But the luckiest piece of good fortune for Woods that day, in my humble opinion, happened on the tee at 13, the most exquisite par-5 in golf. I have wanted to ask Woods about that tee shot for three years now. (You know, time and place, time and place.) On Tuesday, I got the chance.

Michael Bamberger’s report last Wednesday on Golf.com

Michael Bamberger has always been different. Augusta is a two-hour flight from his home in Philadelphia but he prefers the 12-hour drive. “I like to have the time to listen to music, talk to friends and be by myself,” he says.

He spent Sunday at a roadside motel in North Carolina, Monday in South Carolina playing golf with friends, and crossed into Georgia on Tuesday morning with Tiger Woods on his mind.

“There was something I wanted to ask Tiger for literally three years now,” he says. “He hit a crazy tee shot on Sunday in 2019 on 13, and one of his all-time phrases that he has used forever is, ‘To win you gotta get a little lucky.’ But he got super-lucky on his tee shot on 13 — a toe-hook that was left, and going left, and it wound-up in the middle of the fairway from where he hit an eight iron from 160 (yards) hole-high and two-putted.

“And that bit of luck — it hit a branch and rolled back (onto the fairway) — basically won him the Masters. So he very graciously answered it, but his answer in my opinion — and the TV definitely supports this — was crazily inaccurate. He thinks he hit a toe-hook down the right hand side that wound up in the middle of the fairway, but in actual fact he hit it crazily left and it hit a branch.”

Is he being delusional? I ask. Is that the picture he wants to present to himself?

“I don’t know is the answer ... that’s the mystery of what we do. We never really know what they know; we only know what they tell us and put it in the paper.”

Has he ever dealt with or used a sports psychologist?

“Very much so.”

He does?

No. He has. When he was coming up in Southern California — and his father of course is an ex-military man — he fell in with a military psychologist named Jay Brunza. And Brunza caddied for Tiger in his first two US amateur wins.”

And after Brunza?

“I’ve never known him to have a sports psychologist of any sort. It would be astounding to me to think, that Tiger would ever think, there’s anybody who could tell him anything about anything. Because I think that’s part of his strength — the courage of his convictions. Don’t you think?

“I mean you and I have talked a lot about Tiger, and he’s a very difficult person, and there are lots of things about Tiger that are not likeable, but there are huge sections of Tiger that are unbelievable, amazing and admirable and interesting. And I think the starting point is the mind, and mind over matter — that will to endure pain and everything else to achieve something is extraordinary.”

The conversation shifts to Shyamalan and Ronan Flood’s observation about what happens to players who’ve had meltdowns at Augusta, and arrive on the tees seeing only their mistakes: ‘I see dead people.’

“Wow! That is a very poetic phrase ... I mean it is a poetic phrase, but what I’m really trying to say is that his use of it is unbelievably poetic ... insightful ... telling ... so for Ronan to make that observation ... is that what you’re writing about?

Yes, I reply, and if it applies to Rory?

“Yeah, I mean, he’s had some really odd things happen to him here, starting with that first year he played here (2009) when he left it in the trap, kicked the sand and got called in by the USGA that night, so that was unsettling. And then of course the tee shot on 10 the year he was contending. And then he will talk about coming here and playing with his dad, so it’s totally understandable.”

What?

“Well, you so deeply venerate a place that it’s not just ‘I see dead people’ and ‘I have scar tissue’, it’s the whole witches brew of all these things that broadly come under the category of ‘It means too much to me’, just like Molinari. Think about this: Molinari won the Open Championship in July of 2018, and in April '19 he’s the 54-hole leader here.

“So here’s an Italian golfer from a country that has no golfing heritage, who has already won the Open Championship, and he’s cruising along for 54 holes at the Masters and just has the bad luck of being paired with Tiger. And it’s so much harder to win your first than your fifth, so it all comes under the category of ‘expectations’.

He pauses for a moment and puts a question to me: “Here we are speaking on Wednesday afternoon. Who’s chances do you like better between Scottie Scheffler and Rory?”

“Scottie Scheffler,” I reply.

“And why would you say that?”

“He’s in great form and has no scar tissue.”

“That’s what I would say, yeah. I wouldn’t even use the phrase scar tissue, I’d say ‘It doesn’t mean as much to him.’ And I know you’re in love with that phrase — I see dead people — and that, you know, all the nightmares are coming back to him but really ...”

“No, you’re right, it’s not that simple.”