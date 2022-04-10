| -1.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul Kimmage at the Masters: Augusta is no place to carry your demons – as Rory McIlroy well knows

Your mistakes haunt you at Augusta. You remember every bad shot, every bad experience

Rory McIlroy plays a bunker shot at Augusta National Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Expand
Tiger Woods Expand
Francesco Molinari Expand

Close

Rory McIlroy plays a bunker shot at Augusta National Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty

Rory McIlroy plays a bunker shot at Augusta National Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari

/

Rory McIlroy plays a bunker shot at Augusta National Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty

Paul Kimmage Twitter

“I’m ready to communicate with you now.”

“Communicate?”

}

Top Videos

Privacy