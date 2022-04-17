Once more a Masters to remember

Great golfers are very often linked through their coach. We think of the guidance Butch Harmon gave Tiger Woods and Greg Norman, while events at Augusta National last weekend prompted similar thoughts about Randy Smith.

About a year prior to his induction into the PGA of America’s Hall of Fame in 2005, Smith had just finished a lesson with Justin Leonard at the Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, when his attention was drawn to an eight-year-old hitting balls nearby. That was his first sight of Scottie Scheffler.

“This little kid has a bag as tall as he is,” recalled the coach. On further glances in the youngster’s direction, Smith couldn’t help but notice that he was making the same swing every time.

“I watched him hit balls and within 15 to 20 minutes I had that a-ha moment,” he added. “It was something totally different.”

Especially noticeable was the way Scheffler’s feet moved during the swing. And early on, the coach decided that he wouldn’t correct this, because of the way it promoted an aggressive action, reminiscent of Norman at his peak.

Interestingly, this reluctance to change the player’s natural instincts, became a key element of their continuing work together.

Scheffler was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey in June 1996. Thirteen months later, Leonard had his lone Major win in the Open Championship at Royal Troon, where Darren Clarke was tied second and Pádraig Harrington shared fifth place. It was the first time that two Irish players had together achieved such elevated finishes in pursuit of a Major.

At that time, their opportunities were seriously limited away from these islands. For instance, though Christy O’Connor Jnr (1977), Ronan Rafferty (1990, ’91), David Feherty (1992) and Darren Clarke (1998, ’99 all made individual appearances in the Masters, it was 2000 before Harrington’s debut, alongside Clarke, increased Ireland’s professional representation to two.

Only in the Open had they the chance of competing in numbers. Which is why we remember Feherty (T6) and Philip Walton (T13) making a serious impact at Troon in 1989, to be followed by Feherty (T4) and Rafferty (T11) performing even better at Turnberry in 1994. But Troon ’97 was special, not least for the potential it signalled for Irish Major challenges down the line.

Leonard was a meek, meticulous 25-year-old — Scheffler’s age — on that occasion when he did the golfing equivalent of inheriting the earth. Meanwhile, Clarke sank a 10-footer for birdie on the 72nd to claim a share of second place with Jesper Parnevik.

It meant a reward of £150,000 for the Northerner. More importantly, it had the significant impact of earning him a PGA Tour card for 1998. Indicative of a very different environment back then was the comment of a US official: “If Darren wants to play our tour, he’s in.” So Clarke was on his way as a truly international player, having become the fourth Irishman to be runner-up in the Open, following Fred Daly (1948), Harry Bradshaw (1949) and Christy O’Connor Snr (1965).

Harrington’s focus was also on a bigger picture. From a share of 17th place overnight, he swept up the leaderboard with a closing 67 for a reward of £62,500. Yet he insisted afterwards: “I’ll think about the money later. Now I can only think how tremendous it is for me to finish in the top-10 of a Major championship.” Happily, it would become a familiar feeling, most recently in a share of fourth place with Shane Lowry in last year’s PGA Championship.

We’re told that Scheffler’s enthusiasm for golf was evident from a very early age, at a public driving range in Palisades, New York. Global Golf Post informs us: “Some nights, his sisters and father, Scott, would stand in the dark with a flashlight while Scheffler hit shots in their direction, occasionally dinging a sister in the process.”

Then, as a six-year-old, he embarked on becoming an adopted Texan after his mother, Diane, took up a position as chief operations officer of a law firm in Dallas. By this stage, the father was accepted by his son and three daughters as a house-husband.

Texas was clearly a winning environment, having regularly influenced native-born Masters champions in the persons of Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, Ralph Guldahl, Jimmy Demaret, Jackie Burke Jnr, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw and Jordan Spieth. It’s a jealously guarded tradition which now encompasses 14 green jackets from nine Augusta winners.

As it happened, Scheffler played college golf in Austin, just like Crenshaw and Spieth. And on the occasion of Spieth’s champions’ dinner at Augusta National in 2016, Crenshaw, as emcee, reminded the gathering that the connection between Texas and the Masters ran deep.

“It’s there,” he said, in words recalled by the Golf Channel. “We as Texans always had all those people to strive toward [naming Hogan, Nelson etc]. I don’t know what it is but we had something to shoot for.” Clearly, Masters history is linked inextricably with the Lone Star State.

Some see it as having much to do with a Texan’s acquired ability to handle sharply contrasting weather conditions which involved aspects of all four seasons last weekend. “Playing across the state [Texas] will improve your play because you sometimes have adverse conditions and you have to invent shots,” said Crenshaw, who proved the point when winning the Irish Open and then finishing second, in visits to Portmarnock in 1976 and ’77.

In applying Crenshaw’s words to Scheffler, Smith, the current professional emeritus and director of instruction at Royal Oaks, said: “There’s a lot more golf from him before he compares to the greats from Texas. He’s not there yet, but I’m not saying he won’t get there.”

Meanwhile, for the viewing public, the excitement of the Masters endures.

In fact Paddy Murphy, who attended the 2000 staging as President of the GUI, is of the view that this one has been “the best ever.” As a retired employee of Guinness, he was in touch to inform me that this month happens to mark the centenary of the Guinness Golf Society, which was registered with the GUI in April 1922.

That’s when they joined the newly-formed Dublin United Golf Societies Association (DUGSA). Under the guidance of Clive Brownlee (president) and Eamon McDonagh (captain), a function is planned for later in the year to celebrate the Guinness centenary. And their three main competitions for the Brewery Office Cup, the Jubilee Cup and the Elveden Cup are still, apparently, keenly contested.

At this time of the West of Ireland Championship at Rosses Point, the society’s most noted member, Cecil Ewing, is remembered, not least as a 10-time winner of the West. Ewing was sales and commercial manager for Guinness in Connacht.

As I’ve indicated, 2000 happened to mark Harrington’s Masters debut. And on arrival at the Augusta clubhouse, among the first people he met were Murphy and Sam Snead. “Myself, Shay Smith [GUI General Secretary] and Brendan Cooling [Portmarnock member] were with Sam for more than an hour,” Murphy recalled.

“Eventually, a member of Sam’s management team came over and told him that the press were waiting. To which he made the memorable reply: ‘Yes. And they will.’” Just the sort of story for a golf society get-together.

Finally, at a minute to midnight last Sunday, I received an e-mail from Mary Sullivan, a former employee at Augusta National. Betraying her roots, she wrote from the US: “Wow! What a tournament! 4 Irish playing; 3 made the cut and 2 in 2nd and 3rd places!” Indeed.