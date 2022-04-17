| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Once more a Masters to remember

Dermot Gilleece

Much to admire as Scottie Scheffler adds to remarkable Augusta record for Texas

Scottie Scheffler in action at Augusta. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images Expand

Close

Scottie Scheffler in action at Augusta. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler in action at Augusta. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler in action at Augusta. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

Great golfers are very often linked through their coach. We think of the guidance Butch Harmon gave Tiger Woods and Greg Norman, while events at Augusta National last weekend prompted similar thoughts about Randy Smith.

About a year prior to his induction into the PGA of America’s Hall of Fame in 2005, Smith had just finished a lesson with Justin Leonard at the Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, when his attention was drawn to an eight-year-old hitting balls nearby. That was his first sight of Scottie Scheffler.

Top Videos

Privacy