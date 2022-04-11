No green jacket, but much to like about Lowry’s Masters

He wore the black of his Portrush Sunday, but it became a funereal choice of colour for Shane Lowry as his Masters challenge collapsed with one, errant swing of a four-iron yesterday .

He will, no doubt, struggle to explain the sheer clumsiness of that tee-shot on four, the worst of dark memories that he will ca rry from a tumultuous week in Georgia. But make no mistake that Lowry was a genuine presence in this Masters.

True, deep down, he knew he’d fallen too far off the pace with that back nine unravelling during Saturday’s third round. In the tournament’s history, only Jackie Burke had come from further back to claim the green jacket when he charged from eight down on Saturday night to win in ‘56.

Gary Player once won from seven back, the figure Lo wry needed to bridge when stepping to the first tee yesterday after an embrace from his father, Brendan.

There was much pearl-clutching over Lowry’s expletive-laced rant at his caddy on thirteen during Saturday’s third round as if the sound must have scandalised those listening. Sky’s apologies for such outbursts are essentially the stuff of parody by now.

Because there’s a tunnelled fury to how great sports people pursue the big prizes and what we saw from Lowry this week was the bubbling ruthlessness of someone long past that stage of having his mind tranquilised by the horticulture here.

He came to Augusta to win a green jacket, nothing less. That eruption on thirteen was an illustration of his competitive heat in this arena. Anyone inclined to take offence must aspire to live in a gingerbread house.

“People maybe don’t realise how much I want this!” he told a few of us under the famous, old oak having posted that 73. With just four tournament victories in twelve years as a professional, he sees the figures as deeply unflattering and is restless to win more.

Make no mistake, Lowry has no desire to be a tourist in this environment. This is his workplace, his office.

In that office, tension comes barnacled to every step a man takes and, for many, that means sensitivities running so high they can be discommoded by a butterfly passing wind.

But the truth is that he stays reassuringly human in that world.

Ten minutes before his tee-time on Saturday, he caught the eye of a journalistic colleague who’d been drawn out of the media lottery to play Augusta National today. Calling Philip Quinn to the rope, Lowry offered his congratulations, chatting breezily with all the self-importance of a road-sweeper.

A short time later, his ball in a bunker (his first of the week) left of the first green, he had the pleasure of a slightly inebriated loudmouth for company just behind the ropes. As Lowry went to address his ball, he encountered beaming re-assurance that the challenge confronting him was “a piece of cake”, then “a walk in the park”.

Had the same discourtesy been shown to, say, Tiger, there’s a strong chance security might have been summoned.

But Lowry shrugged it off with a sensational up and was in sublime control of things until that scruffy wedge on nine sent anxiety darning its way into his round.

There’s an intimacy to Augusta National that means players are seldom unaware of what an opponent is doing. Five and six arrive at a pinch-point on the course and Amen Corner has the character of a stage-set with its picture-book access to eleven, twelve and thirteen.

A deep roar from immediately behind can send anxiety spidering down deep inside of you, creating a force-field of emotions out of which it’s next to impossible to stop yourself stealing glances at the plain, white scoreboards.

On Saturday, mostly the news was unpromising from behind, especially once through nine.

By the time Lowry reached the second yesterday, McIlroy had all but ghosted up those boards to sit just one shot behind his old Irish amateur team-mate and it wasn’t unreasonable at the time to wonder why the latter was encountering only a polite apathy.

By mid-afternoon, we had Irishmen standing fourth and fifth in the 86th Masters, albeit both still residing in a different postal code to the marquee pairing last out. But Lowry’s Masters effectively ended then with one of the worst irons he will ever hit, leading to that ugly triple on the par three fourth.

He will have hated that after speaking on Saturday evening of his growing frustration that, despite playing “the best golf of my life” and contending with impressive regularity through the last twelve months, he hasn’t won since that remarkable Sunday on the North West coast three years ago.

He and McIlroy were team-mates at the ’06 European Youths in Sotogrande, yet the sense of hierarchy between them was unambiguous.

“Rory was better than everyone else” he once recalled. “He always hit it longer and he was the guy who wore the flashy clothes.”

Lowry was only the third amateur in history to win a professional event on the European Tour with that ’09 Irish Open win at Baltray (he drove there in a battered Mitsubishi Colt and, two days later, found himself in the back of a chauffeur-driven Audi) but missed his first three cuts as a professional.

It took time then to feel comfortable in this environment, Lowry once admitting that nine holes of practice with McIlroy on US Open Wednesday in 2011 at Congressional (which Rory subsequently won) left him feeling like a ten-handicapper.

But what we’ve seen from the Clara man in recent times has been an ease at this altitude, even a sense of being energised by playing in the biggest tournaments. He will always believe that he should have won the 2016 US Open and, while he did take the Claret Jug three years later, he has a total of six top ten finishes in the majors.

A single, inexplicable aberration ended his pursuit of the green jacket here yesterday while, an many had foretold, it was McIlroy who came charging through the field, the red numbers spinning next to his name like digits on a slot machine.

But truth to tell only one of them contended for this Masters. And it wasn’t the man now swashbuckling around Augusta.