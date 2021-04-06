Masters tee times: Rory McIlroy to play with Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy is looking to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters. Image credit: PA.

Rory McIlroy will make his seventh bid to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters when he plays with Xander Schauffele and new dad Jon Rahm on Thursday.

The world No 12 will tee off at 3:42 pm Irish time just ahead of world No 1 Dustin Johnson, who plays with Lee Westwood and amateur Tyler Strafaci

While Shane Lowry is drawn with Justin Rose and Matt Kuchar at 5:58pm Irish time, many of tournament favourites tee off late in the day.

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau plays with Max Homa and former Masters winner Adam Scott at 6:36pm while 2015 champion Jordan Spieth goes off in the final group at 7pm with last year’s runner-up, Cameron Smith of Australia and US PGA champion Collin Morikawa.

Honorary starters Lee Elder, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus will get the tournament underway by hitting ceremonial tee shots at 1245pm Irish time.

Masters Tournament, Thursday’s tee times (US unless stated. * denotes amateur)

1245 Lee Elder, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus (Honorary starters)

1300 Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford,

1312 Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Matt Jones (Australia), Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa)

1324 Ian Woosnam (Wales), Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

1336 Sebastian Muñoz (Colombia), Henrik Stenson (Sweden), Robert Streb

1348 Bernhard Langer (Germany), Will Zalatoris, *Joe Long (England)

1400 Brian Harman, Ian Poulter (England), Brendon Todd

1412 Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa), Si Woo Kim (Korea), Corey Conners (Canada)

1424 Danny Willett (England), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Kevin Kisner

1436 Jason Day (Australia), Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

1448 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Harris English, Abraham Ancer (Mexico)

1506 Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland (Norway)

1518 Sergio Garcia (Spain), Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa)

1530 Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood (England), *Tyler Strafaci

1542 Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm (Spain), Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

1554 Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey (England)

1606 Vijay Singh (Fiji), Martin Laird (Scotland),

1618 Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

1630 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico), Mackenzie Hughes (Canada), Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)

1642 Mike Weir (Canada), C. T. Pan (Chinese Taipei), Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

1654 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Matt Wallace (England), Lanto Griffin

1712 Victor Perez (France), Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman (Australia)

1724 Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari (Italy), *Charles Osborne

1736 Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

1748 Shane Lowry (Ireland), Justin Rose (England), Matt Kuchar

1800 Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng

land), Ryan Palmer 1812 Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood (England), Scottie Scheffler 1824 Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im (Korea), Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) 1836 Adam Scott (Australia), Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa 1848 Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa), Justin Thomas 1900 Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith (Australia), Collin Morikawa

Online Editors