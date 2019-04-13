Masters final day tee times moved to early morning due to forecast of 'severe weather' at Augusta

The final round of the Masters is set to be moved forward significantly due to the forecast of severe weather at Augusta National.

With bad weather rolling towards Augusta on Sunday afternoon, the US Masters leaders will now begin their final round tomorrow at 2.20pm Irish time.

It has been decided to use both the first and tenth tees, with players playing in groups of three as distinct from the traditional two. Sunday play commences now at 12.30pm Irish time. It is expected that Augusta will be hit by heavy rain, thunder and lightning and gale-force winds in late afternoon.

"Given the possibility of severe weather Sunday afternoon, groupings and tee times for the final round will be adjusted," a statement said.

TV coverage begins on Sky Sports at 1pm on Sunday.

"The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount," said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament.

"We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone – the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s Tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow."

Online Editors