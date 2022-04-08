| 7.8°C Dublin

live Masters 2022 - Day Two: Seámus Power first of the Irish to start at Augusta National

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 18th tee during yesterday's first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia Expand

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 18th tee during yesterday's first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Sean O'Connor

Irish in action today (Irish time): Séamus Power - 2.06pm, Rory McIlroy - 3.45pm, Pádraig Harrington - 4.18pm, Shane Lowry - 6.08pm

