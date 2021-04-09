Lowry follows in Rose’s slipstream to make bold early statement at Augusta

Shane Lowry plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo: by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Shane Lowry fed off runaway leader Justin Rose and used all his flair and imagination to birdie the last and open with a one-under 71 on a tough opening day at The Masters.

The Offaly ace (34) came into the event brimming with confidence, convinced he could build on a career-best tie for 25th in November by doing something special at Augusta National.

Playing partner Rose (40) – the runner-up in 2015 and 2017 – was in a class of his own, as he fired a scintillating, seven-under 65 to lead by four shots from Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American left-hander Brian Harman on a day when slick but firm greens and a gentle Georgia breeze caused mayhem for some of the best in the world.

But Lowry was also impressive as he carded just his fourth sub-par round in 15 trips around the famous Georgia track, using all his touch and shotmaking know-how to mix five birdies with two bogeys and a double-bogey for a share of eighth in the clubhouse late last night on one-under par.

He missed a six-footer for birdie at the second but took advantage of a superb pitch to four feet to birdie the third, then brilliantly salvaged par at the fifth.

Forced to lay up after driving into a fairway bunker, he got up and down for par by firing a 134-yard approach to just three feet.

He handed that shot back with a three-putt bogey from nearly 50 feet at the par-three sixth, but he was back in the birdie trail immediately at the tight seventh where split the fairway and fired a wedge to nine feet before calmly slotting home the putt.

He could not get up and down for his birdie four from just off the green at the eighth but made amends by stealing one against the head at the ninth.

A pulled drive ricocheted off a pine tree into the first fairway and from there he fired his approach over the pin and could only laugh and raise his hand to his face as his slick 20-footer looked to be heading well past the hole only to slam into the back of the cup. He turned in two-under par, just a shot off the lead at that point, but was brought quickly back to earth with a double-bogey six at the 10th – the toughest hole on the course – where he drove out of bounds left.

But he recovered by sailing through Amen Corner in level-par, delicately two-putting the 11th before following a sand save at the 12th with another stress-free two-putt at the 13th.

Following a brilliant two-putt from 44 feet at the 14th, he hit two good shots just over the back at the par-five 15th but watched in horror as his lightning-fast chip dribbled past the pin and rolled into the water.

Opting to replay the shot for his fifth, he chipped dead the second time around to escape with a bogey-six the rifled his approach to six feet for another bounce back birdie at the 16th.

Robbed at the 17th, where his 18-footer burned the edge, he made not mistake at the last where his slippery 18-footer found the bottom of the cup.

