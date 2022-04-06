‘It would be brilliant if they did it’ – Seamus Power excited for Déise All-Ireland tilt after following league win from Augusta

Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

On the eve of his Masters debut, Seamus Power expressed a hope that his native Waterford can become All-Ireland hurling champions for the first time since 1959.

The Touraneena man, himself a talented under-age hurler and footballer before committing to golf, made sure to get regular updates of last Saturday’s National League final defeat of Cork while still settling in at Augusta.

“I didn’t get to see it, but I was following it,” he revealed after yesterday’s final practice session in the company of 2020 champion, Dustin Johnson.

“They played very well I heard. I know everyone has their own opinion on the League, but they look very good.

“That was an impressive win given there was no Jamie (Barron) and no Austin (Gleeson). I think with the Championship coming up so fast and the League more condensed, the League is a little more important than it used to be.

”Look, we’ll see. Obviously you need to have a bit of luck and avoid injuries, but I think they’ve as good a chance as anyone this year.

Ah it would be great, Jesus it would be brilliant if they did it with Ballygunner after winning the club All-Ireland too.”