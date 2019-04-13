Rory McIlroy's quest for a Career Grand Slam looks set to continue for at least another year after he could only card a one-under-par round on day three of the Masters.

'I made too many mistakes' - Rory McIlroy's Masters wait set to continue after disappointing third round

McIlroy entered the day on level par, but endured a frustrating round in his attempt to catch up with the leaders, who began on -7 at the start of play.

The four-time Major champion, who only needs to win the Masters to complete the Grand Slam, carded an eagle, four birdies and five bogeys in a mixed outing.

McIlroy made a solid start, making a birdie and four pars in his first five holes before hitting a rough patch. The 29-year-old bogeyed three of the next four holes to make the turn at +2.

He followed a birdie at ten with a bogey at 11 before hitting form between the 13th and 16th. After making a birdie at the former, McIlroy made a brilliant eagle at 15 before picking up another shot at the next hole.

However, he left himself a lengthy par putt at the 18th, which he missed to leave himself at -1 for both the day and the tournament. With the leaders already pulling away further, it appears that McIlroy's Masters challenge is over.

"I made too many mistakes, that has really been it," he told Sky Sports.

"I made five or six bogeys the first day. I made five today. There are chances to make birdies and eagles out there and I've done that for the most part but I haven't got up and down when I needed to and I've hit some bad tee shots."

McIlroy also denied that the pressure of completing the Career Grand Slam caused him to play poorly.

"I haven't read anything," he said.

"I knew my game was good coming in here. I haven't let any external pressure get to me. I know I can play this golf course well, I just haven't played it well enough."

