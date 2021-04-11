Hideki Matsuyama clings on to claim Masters glory after a dramatic final round at Augusta

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates during the Green Jacket Ceremony after wthe Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama has won the 85th Masters at Augusta National after a dramatic final day that so nearly saw him blow a huge lead.

The tears flowed for Matsuyama as he bogeyed the 18th hole to seal a one shot win, as he allowed a seven shot lead to slip away with some unnecessarily bold play in the final few holes.

As his rivals failed to mount a serious challenge to Matsuyama, he continued to fire at the pins and opted against playing it safe and protecting his big lead.

That approach so nearly backfired as Matsuyama's approach on the 15th hole flew into the water and gave his rivals hope that he might be about to blow one of the biggest leads in major championship history.

His nearest rival Xander Schauffele got within two shots of the lead on the 16th hole, but he fired his tee-shot into the water as the pressure got to him, allowing Matsuyama to limp over the finishing line.

A decade after finishing as the leading amateur at Augusta National, Matsuyama became the first male Japanese player to win a major championship, cementing his superstar status in his home country.

A closing 73 gave Matsuyama a winning total of 10 under par, one shot ahead of debutant Will Zalatoris, with Schauffele and 2015 champion Jordan Spieth two strokes further back.

"I'm really happy," declared Matsuyama as he received the green jacket from last year's champion Dustin Johnson. "My nerves didn't start on the back nine, they were there from the start.

"I was thinking about them [friends and family] all the way around. I am really happy I played well for them. Hopefully I will be a pioneer and many other Japanese players will follow and I am glad to be open the floodgates."

Former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes Matsuyama was a worthy winner, but he admitted his mistake in showing a little too much ambition as he put his ball in the water on the 15th.

"It looked like he was going to glide over the line and into the sunset and then he brought back everyone into it," said former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley.

"He eliminated mistakes all week and that allowed him to build up a great lead, but then he threw some in at the end.

"You can't help but be impressed with the way he played. The body language was good in the first nine holes, but he made a big mistake on 15 and it put everyone back in the game again."

Matsuyama's triumph came just eight days ago there had been Japanese success at the same venue, Tsubasa Kajitani winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in a play-off against Emilia Migliaccio.

