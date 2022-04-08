| 0°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Frustration on opening day for Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington as Augusta bites

Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts in jest to his tee-shot from the fourth which bounced out of the cup during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images Expand
Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts after his tee shot on the 4th during the first round REUTERS/Brian Snyder Expand
p Expand

Close

Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts in jest to his tee-shot from the fourth which bounced out of the cup during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts in jest to his tee-shot from the fourth which bounced out of the cup during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts after his tee shot on the 4th during the first round REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts after his tee shot on the 4th during the first round REUTERS/Brian Snyder

p

p

/

Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts in jest to his tee-shot from the fourth which bounced out of the cup during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

Brian Keogh

Shane Lowry tried to look on the bright side after a poor day with his short irons left him six shots behind early pace-setter Sungjae Im in the Masters.

The Clara man was robbed of a hole-in-one at the fourth, where he slammed dunked his four-iron in the cup but saw his ball ricochet off the green en route to a one-over 73 as Séamus Power and Pádraig Harrington were forced to settle for 74s.

}

Top Videos

Privacy