From defection to domination – Brooks Koepka back to his best in Augusta exhibition

Brooks Koepka famously text his friends to say he was going to “crush” Rory McIlroy in the final round of the 2019 WGC – FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

He did too, firing a 65 to McIlroy’s 71 to win his 15th professional title by three shots.

McIlroy had 26 titles at that stage of his career but while Koepka was world number one at the time, their paths have diverged radically over the past four years.

The Floridian roared back into the conversation as a Major Championship alpha dog by following a 65 with a 67 to lead the Masters by four strokes on 12-under par from US Amateur champion Sam Bennett (68-68) as McIlroy crashed to a 77 en route to a missed cut on five-over.

While McIlroy would go on to beat Koepka in the Tour Championship in 2019 and win the FedEx Cup that year, then add a further six wins and a FedEx Cup title to his CV over the next three years, Koepka has faded to 118th in the world due to injuries and his defection to LIV Golf.

Now fully fit, he gave fair warning that he was close to his best last week when he won the LIV Golf event in Orlando and if he wins the Masters this week, victory in The Open at Hoylake will see him become the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam, should Jordan Spieth fail to win next month’s US PGA.

Even though he won in Phoenix in 2021 and finished second at the PGA Championship, fourth at the US Open and sixth at The Open later that year, he was a shadow of the player who won four Majors in eight starts from 2017 to 2019 and looked all but finished as a Major contender.

“My whole career is going straight up and all of a sudden, I don’t want to say we are on the other side of it, but we are going down now,” a vulnerable Koepka admitted in the Netflix documentary Full Swing.

“This is the worst I have struggled in my whole life. I have to figure out how to get the fuck out of this thing before it gets too late.”

Koepka admitted yesterday he even considered retirement.

“If I wasn’t going to be able to move the way I wanted to, I didn’t want to play the game anymore.”

Starting the day seven strokes ahead of the Co Down man, the Floridian put on an exhibition of control and doggedness over the first seven holes, then buried McIlroy’s hopes of completing the career Grand Slam this year by making eagle at the eighth to leave him 10 shots behind.

He’d already birdied the second, pouring in an nine-footer after almost holing his second from greenside sand, made a great par save from 10 feet at the third after overshooting the green, then made textbook pars at the next three holes before delivering the coup de grace at the uphill par-five eighth.

As the Holywood star faced up to a 30-footer for an opening birdie the first, Koepka made a 12-footer for eagle on the adjacent eighth green.

It was almost a symbolic coup de grace to McIlroy’s hopes and after picking up further birdies at the 13th and 15th, he ended up 17 shots better than the man he once said wasn’t a rival as he hadn’t won a Major for years.

Ominously for the chasing pack, Koepka looks to be back to his best having overcome horrific injuries in recent years including a torn patella tendon in his left knee, a labrum injury in his left hip and a torn medial ligament after he had dislocated his knee in a fall.

“I think last year, I don’t even know if I should be saying this, but pretty sure I tried to break the back window with my fist of the car,” Koepka said of his frustrations in 2022, when he carded a pair of 75s.

He tried twice without success — “I guess Mercedes makes a pretty good back window,” he quipped.

He was quizzed again on the incident on the 15th fairway in the first round when his caddie, Ricky Elliott, appeared to mouth the word “five” at Gary Woodland’s caddie before Masters officials cleared them of all wrongdoing.

“Yeah, I think what they said was they were signalling to somebody else or he was signalling to somebody of what it was,” he said.

Koepka revealed that Masters officials spoke to him again after his second round to ask him about his glove removal during the incident, which some claim was another signal of the five-iron he hit to the green.

“Today was just about my hand and my glove,” he said. “I don’t know if you’re supposed to take your glove off with your fist closed or what now.”

Meanwhile, Malone amateur Matt McClean made a brave effort to make the cut but after playing his first 13 holes in one-under, he double-bogeyed the 14th and bogeyed the 17th to shoot 74 and finish on seven-over.