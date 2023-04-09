Augusta’s gift is to help you momentarily forget about the obscene amounts of money swishing around golf

Augusta National is a place where the bleak, cold tug of commerce doesn’t catch anyone by the sleeve.

There would be something borderline profane about the idea of any player coming to this sacred place even thinking about money. On Saturday, it was revealed that whoever made it to Butler Cabin could anticipate a winners’ cheque of $3.24 million. The detail seemed immaterial.

The truth is it’s still all about a piece of clothing here, something costing an estimated $250 to stitch together. Cash-register reasoning doesn’t make it beyond the entrance gate.

And that’s pretty much the perverse side of elite golf today, the idea that Brooks Koepka was chasing a bigger purse in Orlando one week earlier than he was in the Masters yesterday.

Next weekend’s PGA Tour event at Hilton Head will be for a heftier pot too as will the following week’s LIV tournament in Adelaide. Break it down any way you choose and the professional game today feels like an amoral, dysfunctional market.

Last year’s Irish Open at Mount Juliet had roughly a quarter of the purse (€5.5 million) on offer that same week at LIV’s event in Oregon.

Yet Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion, says that it was prayer that brought him to LIV, him and his wife asking the Almighty for guidance. And, well, Jesus told Bubba and Mrs Watson that $50 million on the table was basically a no-brainer.

The LIV company line tends to be that these people are just trying to feed their families.

Paul Casey initially insisted that he would not take the Saudi money because of his links with UNICEF and concerns about starving children in Yemen. But those concerns turned out to have the durability of soap bubbles, Casey signing in 2020 with the clawing observation: “This is not a decision I’ve taken lightly!”

But let’s be very clear one thing here, nobody in this gilded world will ever be in need of food stamps. The PGA/LIVE/DP World Tour animosity is, essentially, wealthy people just arguing over wealth.

And the silent clause of appearance money seldom even comes into the conversation.

When Rory McIlroy won the 2021 Canadian Open, he is said to have walked away with a total of $5 million, $3.5 million of which was appearance money. Being exceptionally good at golf has never been more profitable.

Maybe Augusta’s gift is to help you momentarily gently step around this conversation.

To see Justin Thomas fight back tears on Saturday morning, the Masters cut missed after three bogeys in the last four holes of his second round was to glimpse a human shell. Thomas’s entire adult life has been one of country-club privilege, but he looked utterly broken here.

In the Netflix documentary, ‘Full Swing’, he talks about the kind of pain professional golf can inflict on even its wealthiest practitioners. “The sport is just brutal” he says. “How quickly you can fall off and just not be who you were anymore.”

The lungs of Augusta’ famous Sub-Air system were working hard yesterday, drying out the course after Saturday’s deluge. And for all the welcome return of some Georgia sunshine, the breeze left a mean, unseasonal tang in the air.

For a time yesterday, it seemed that only Koepka and John Rahm were in the frame, the scale of their lead on the field invoking echoes of a 1977 British Open shoot-out between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus after which third-placed Hubert Green declared: “I won the tournament, I don’t know what course Tom and Jack were playing!”

But five consecutive Victor Hovland birdies between eleven and fifteen of his third round punctured any idea that the 87th Masters might be distilled down into a muscular arm-wrestle between the two front-runners.

The wind gave fresh teeth to specific holes, nowhere more so than eighteen where it was gusting directly into the players’ faces. Club selection thus took them to an unfamiliar place. Completing their third rounds, Hovland needed a five-iron for his 167 yard second; Rahm a four from 179 out.

Figures an eighteen handicapper could understand.

Of course, gallows humour is never far from the surface on Masters Sunday. When Scott Hoch missed a two and half foot putt to win the green jacket in ’89, he joked to reporters after that if he’d had a gun, he might have shot himself.

One columnist witheringly responded that it was probably a good thing he hadn’t, given that - with his aim - someone in the gallery could have been hurt.

Maybe the best way to play Augusta is the way Fred Couples – at 63 the oldest man to make a Masters cut - plays it. That is, as Dan Jenkins once wrote, “like a man who’s not keeping score”.

It was no surprise that Tiger Woods didn’t make it, given the images on Saturday of him walking with the most pronounced limp. He looked a man whose battered body may finally have had enough now.

LIV reputedly offered Tiger $800 million to join them. Chances are that money’s still on the table too.

Anyway, such matters seemed incidental as Koepka, Rahm, Hovland and Patrick Cantlay, a man with a good face for an undertaker, went chasing that green jacket.

In the blossom-sweetened air, it felt good to witness their agonies.