Augusta’s beauty hides an almost casual cruelty

Vincent Hogan

Only Majors matter to golf’s giants and right now, only a green jacket will work for Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the fourth hole during a practice round at Augusta. Photo: PA/Reuters Expand
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses for a photo with his wife, Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy McIlroy during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Expand

Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the fourth hole during a practice round at Augusta. Photo: PA/Reuters

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses for a photo with his wife, Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy McIlroy during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

There’s a scene in episode two of the Netflix series Full Swing, where a disconsolate Brooks Koepka is sitting down for dinner after his opening 73 at last year’s Masters.

Once pugnacious, he seems broken here. A winner of four Majors across three seasons between 2017 and ’19, Koepka has come to interpret a kind of robotised game around him now in which the best players seem out of reach because they appear to play without any discernible psychological investment.

