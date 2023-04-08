Long before the end, he resembled a stray ghost ship lurching hopelessly on the ocean tides; broken, adrift and forlorn, lost on the vast Atlantic of his desolation.

Observing the hideous gash Augusta’s iceberg has opened in the hull of his sanity, it is difficult to pinpoint precisely where Rory McIlroy’s salvage operation should even begin.

A suspicion lingers that raising the wreckage of the Titanic from its 12,000-feet deep aquatic tomb might not be as taxing.

In splicing the movie of his life, there are an abundance of soul-scarring Augusta days that McIlroy would consign, like withered Amen Corner azaleas, to the cutting room floor.

This might have been the most wounding, worse even than his boyish Sunday implosion in 2011, a hurt so grotesque that it will pockmark his golfing life for years to come.

No soothing Bob Rotella clichés can paper over the cracks gouged into his psyche over 24 tormenting Georgian hours.

Like those 100-foot loblolly pines that keeled over by the 17th tee, this was a collapse, a striking down by the heavens of a mighty beast, a tumble from the heights into the American dirt.

He would finish the day 17 shots behind Brooks Koepka, a LIV rebel who inhabitated a distant speck in Rory's rear-view just a day - and a lifetime - earlier.

A time-zone outside the cut line, an afterthought in the biggest week of the season, his pursuit of the career Grand Slam in ruins.

This was a humiliation, a repudiation of the notion that Rory was ready to rise above the accumulated hurt of nine barren years.

McIlroy stumbled off the 18th green and down Magnolia Lane on Friday afternoon in a concussive daze.

Surrounded by tens of thousands, yet utterly alone.

Friday’s back nine became increasingly hard to watch. Voyeuristic. An intrusion upon private grief.

A decent man being publicly destroyed.

You almost willed McIlroy to find that page in the Roberto Duran playbook where the only answer is to slump defeated onto a stool and say, “no mas”, no more.

Some may be tempted to depict this as a fallen Caesar stabbed in the back by the golfing gods.

That would be to entirely misrepresent what unspooled around Amen Corner. Rory’s wounds, yet again in one of the four weeks that truly matter, were entirely self-inflicted.

From a game that again buckled under the most extreme pressure, to his jarring and utterly bizarre decision to conduct a live television interview as he walked down the ninth fairway on Thursday, the house already ablaze.

Imagine Tiger confronted by such a request for shallow PR.

Truly, the only surprise as McIlroy’s major famine extends to 3,163 days and counting is that so many are surprised.

Recently, Rory has sounded a little like Rotella’s glove puppet in seeking to put a positive spin on both his past experiences and future expectations.

While admitting there would “100%” be a “tinge of regret” if he finished his career without a green jacket, he insisted it “pales in comparison to seeing my daughter happy, spending time with my family...my life isn’t going to automatically become better if I win a green jacket.”

It all sounded very much like a player trying to reduce the pressure on himself by convincing himself the words were true.

Rory’s bewildered, slumped-shoulder exit on Friday after the sun declined to rise exposed the emptiness of those sentiments.

This was crushing and anybody with a spark of humanity would have felt sympathy pouring from their core.

At times his pursuit of a green jacket seems cursed, a parched wayfarer seeking to draw water from a barren well.

2011’s excruciating Shakespearean tragedy – the shattering brilliance of the opening three days yielding to a Sunday where McIlroy might have been wielding an agricultural hoe as a club and a muddied turnip in place of a ball – felt like a cruel trick of the light, as baffling as Lewis Hamilton fumbling at the controls and unable to execute a three-point turn.

There have been other scalding disappointments – an inability to get across the line in 2018, the sequence of crippling first round misfires, the weekend mornings when Rory teed off before the contenders’ alarm clocks had sounded - when the door to the history makers’ house slammed shut in his face.

But nothing compares to this: At least in 2011 he had touched the divine for three days, soaring above the dogwoods with golf that seemed immune to gravity.

Here, he crashed on take-off, ploughing into the Butler Cabin and igniting in flames.

There is a wise line from Joseph O’Connor’s novel, Shadowplay that says: “Tears are the part of grief visible above the water, they are not where the wreckage is done.”

This week will haunt McIlroy’s dreams for the longest time, the kind of debilitating post-traumatic stress that has the potential to alter the trajectory of a sporting career.

There are two evident trends in the 31 times (he missed the 2015 Open Championship through injury, while the 2020 edition fell to Covid) Rory has tried and failed to add to his haul of four majors.

On major Sundays when the prize is within his reach (like Augusta 2018), the story has been familiar. The blowtorch intensity seems to scorch McIlroy’s nerve.

It happened again at St Andrews last summer. The magic ran away, the putter went cold, the irons struggled to deliver their flag-chasing penetrating flight. Holding a share of the lead 54 holes, he was outscored 64 to 70 by Cam Smith. Once again, the gold dust fell between his fingers and was lost.

The second trend is one of slow, destructive starts.

His cumulative Thursday score at Augusta over the past five years has been a ruinous eight-over-par. To place that in some contest, the first-round leader’s cumulative score over those same quintet of tournaments has been minus-32.

On such occasions, McIlroy’s effective chances of victory after day ones has been dwarfed by the tiny dimples on his golf ball.

Friday took him into darker territory, the terrain of the tormented, a ghost ship lost on fathomless seas.