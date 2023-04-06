| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A fifth successive unwanted record and a bizarre mid-round interview as Rory McIlroy’s Masters hopes hang by a thread

Vincent Hogan

Rory McIlroy reacts after playing a shot out of a bunker on the 13th hole Expand

Close

Rory McIlroy reacts after playing a shot out of a bunker on the 13th hole

Rory McIlroy reacts after playing a shot out of a bunker on the 13th hole

Rory McIlroy reacts after playing a shot out of a bunker on the 13th hole

Rory McIlroy’s ninth attempt to secure the career Grand Slam already looks in deep trouble after a Masters opening round of 72 that courted both chaos and controversy.

It leaves him well down a leaderboard ominously top-heavy with the game’s superstars, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Victor Hovland leading the way after blistering 65s.

Related topics

Related Content

Top Videos

Privacy