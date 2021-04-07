| 6.5°C Dublin

US Masters preview: Terrible beauty of Augusta set to bare its teeth 

Spieth and Thomas the ones to watch but course ‘needs to be respected’

Fred Couples and Rory McIlroy in conversation on the ninth fairway in Augusta ahead of this week's Masters. Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters Expand
Fred Couples and Rory McIlroy in conversation on the ninth fairway in Augusta ahead of this week's Masters. Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Fred Couples and Rory McIlroy in conversation on the ninth fairway in Augusta ahead of this week's Masters. Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Brian Keogh

Perhaps it’s just as well that Rory McIlroy has eschewed technical thoughts and gone all artistic as he prepares for the annual rite of spring they call the Masters Tournament.

I’m actually going the other way,” the naturally gifted Down man said of the new, non-technical moves he’s making under the steely gaze of Pete Cowen.

