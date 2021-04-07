US Masters preview: Terrible beauty of Augusta set to bare its teeth 

Perhaps it’s just as well that Rory McIlroy has eschewed technical thoughts and gone all artistic as he prepares for the annual rite of spring they call the Masters Tournament.

“I’m actually going the other way,” the naturally gifted Down man said of the new, non-technical moves he’s making under the steely gaze of Pete Cowen.

“I’ve sort of simplified it down to just making the right body movements instead of trying to get myself to get the club into certain positions. So if anything, I feel like I’ve simplified the whole process.”

As he looks to put almost seven years of Major misery behind him and win the Masters just when everyone expects him to fail, perhaps an artistic approach is best ahead of the annual ballet at Augusta National, a course whose humps and hollows and billowing greens are a paean to the great seaside courses beloved of all shotmakers.

When conditions are firm, and the greens are running so fast that putts become slow, it is one of the televisual feasts of the year for weekend warriors who love seeing the heroic failures of the ordinary players and the god-like feats of the greats.

What Bryson DeChambeau has gleaned from his practice rounds with Phil Mickelson remains to be seen, but it’s clear the left-hander is hunkering down for what could be one of the toughest Masters in years — an immediate antidote to Dustin Johnson’s record, 20-under par winning score around a receptive Augusta last November.

“If you have soft, receptive greens, it’s like having a military and then not giving them any weapons, right,” Mickelson said. “It’s defenceless. So with firm greens, that’s the defence. There’s no US Open rough here. There’s no tight fairways. The defence is the greens, right.

“So if it’s firm, I think it’s going to be a real test. And Major championships should challenge and test the best players.

“It’s really a hard job to set a golf course up right because you’re always trying to find a line and not crossing it, and it’s a tough thing to do. But I think with firm greens, this golf course needs to be respected, and I think it’s been a long time since it’s had to be respected.”

McIlroy has often been accused of lacking the skill-set to win when the test is one of course-management, precision iron play and nerveless putting on hard-pan courses where the ball does not just go from A to B but also has an unhelpful tendency to run to points, C, D, E and F if you are not in complete control.

The evidence is there in the figures — 26 worldwide wins but none in tournaments where the winning score has been in the single digits under par.

It beggars belief that in the 24 majors he has played since winning the Open and the PGA in 2014, he has never led or co-led a Major at the end of any round.

Yes, he briefly shared the lead with four holes to play in The Open at Carnoustie in 2018, but he parred his way home to finish two shots behind Francesco Molinari.

What an opportunity he now has to prove all his doubters wrong. And what a surprise it would be.

“It’s amazing to me that he hasn’t won here yet,” said ESPN golf analyst Curtis Strange. “I certainly expect him to, but this year, he’s going to have to find something quickly.”

He tied for fifth in November after an opening 75, but after shooting 79-75 to miss the cut in The Players, prompting him to officially hire Cowen, he has zero momentum and ranks 202nd on tour with his wedges from 75-100 yards.

With firm conditions predicted to last until tomorrow — there is a 50pc chance of storms tomorrow and a 72pc chance on Saturday — the greens have already developed an ominous brown tinge.

That could be good news for Shane Lowry, whose sensational short game is back to its best. But it could also expose his still-fragile putting as he works his way back to the kind of form that brought him the Claret Jug in 2019. Given the form of the world’s leading players, the tournament with the shallowest field in Major golf looks more wide open than it has in years.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is struggling from the tee, new dad Jon Rahm is battling for form with the putter and the popular favourite Jordan Spieth, despite ending his four-year drought in the Texas Open on Sunday, is no cast-iron guarantee.

That said, few players have his comfort level at Augusta, where he has two seconds and a third to go with his 2015 win.

“Almost like regardless of form, regardless of if you just won or if you’ve missed the previous cut, it really makes no difference to me in my confidence level when I pull into Magnolia Lane,” Spieth said last week.

“It’s just such a unique golf course in that it’s a lot of shot-making versus what you get in a lot of other places. And then the greens require just so much imagination, it almost just feels like a totally different game sometimes there.”

If Spieth doesn’t win, he won’t begrudge his close friend Justin Thomas, who was fourth in November and arrives on the back of his impressive win in The Players.

“I know that I can play this place well,” Thomas said. “I mean, very similar to Sawgrass.

“I love this golf course. I feel like it’s a place that I’m going to win at some point, at least I hope, and I feel like I can do it multiple times.”

The Louisville native won the 2017 PGA Championship, and having held at least a share of the lead in the last two Majors, he must be rated a serious threat given he’s ranked inside the top six in greens in regulation at each of the last four Masters and remains one of golf’s great short-game exponents.

