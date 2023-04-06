US Masters preview: Rory McIlroy must remember to forget as he sets out to enjoy challenge of Augusta

Rory McIlroy will be trying to recapture the lost innocence of youth when he begins his pursuit of what would be a dream victory in the Masters today.

The Co Down man has been transformed by mind coach Dr Bob Rotella in his quest for the missing leg of the career Grand Slam and that elusive green jacket. But while Rotella is trying to get the Holywood tyro to “free up” and play (especially putt) with the abandon of his six-year-old self, all bets are off when he stands on that first tee today – somewhere he describes as the one place in golf that truly makes him nervous.

McIlroy has been frank about the scar tissue he carries at arguably the most emotive of all the Major venues, given our familiarity with the triumphs and disasters played out over every inch of its 365 acres.

Forgetting will be easier said than done. As Bob Seger famously sang in his classic hit, “I wish I didn’t know now what I didn’t know then”.

McIlroy is ready to give it a go however, and he’s not only embracing the pain of past disappointments, he’s taking a leaf out of the Rotella Major championship playbook by going to visualisation as his weapon of choice this week.

Rather than blocking out the thought of donning that green jacket, he’s decided to embrace it, just as Pádraig Harrington imagined himself raising the Claret Jug to the sky on the eve of his watershed Open Championship win at Carnoustie in 2007.

“I think envisioning those things are important,” McIlroy told RTÉ Radio’s Greg Allen at Augusta. “And yeah, I’ve let myself dream and let myself think about it before I go to sleep at night. Of course, because I think the more you play it over in your mind, the more ready you’ll be for it.

“It’s a big part of psychology and envisioning these things, a lot of great athletes over time have done that same thing.

“You’ve got to have dreams and you’ve got to be able to let yourself dream and I’m certainly letting myself dream this week.”

The pain of 2011, when he blew a four-shot lead and shot a final-round 80, remains a vivid Masters memory for most golf fans.

But McIlroy believes he shed some of that scar tissue last year when he holed a bunker shot at the last and shot 64 to finish second to Scottie Scheffler, who is joint-favourite with the Irish star this week.

“Yeah, I won a little battle within myself last year, that final day,” he said. “I went out and didn’t think I had a chance to win. And then when I eagled 13, I thought I had a chance. And you know, holing that bunker shot at the last, it was just, I don’t know . . .

“From years and years of driving by Magnolia Lane and not seeing the place for another year and being disappointed at what could have been, or another year has passed, it didn’t feel like that last year.

“And I think that’s where, I have this sort of optimism, and you know, when you’re coming back for your 15th time, you’ve been through it all, and you’ve tried to do all sorts of different things to get the best out of yourself.

“I’ve tried to use all this mental trickery before of downplaying it and this and that, and none of it has worked. I mean, I’ve had great weeks here, and I’ve played well, but you know, I haven’t walked away with the win. So I might as well just try to enjoy myself while I’m here.”

To that end, getting off to a good start could be critical, given opening rounds of 73, 75, 76 and 73 in his last four Masters.

The records show that over the past 30 years, just three players have shot over par on the opening day and gone on to win – Jose Maria Olazabal in 1994, Mark O’Meara in 1998 and Tiger Woods in 2005 – each opening with 74.

Only one winner in the past decade, Woods in 2019, was outside the top 10 (he was tied 11th) after day one.

With inclement weather to come, McIlroy may need his share of luck to finally end his Major drought this year, but one cannot rule out fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, despite his erratic start to 2023.

“Last year I came off the back of a second place and a top 10 in the Players and I was playing good golf. I was confident,” Lowry said this week. “Am I as confident this year? No, but I do feel like my game is in a decent place and I am just trying to be as patient as I can. Hopefully it all comes together this week.”

Unlike Lowry, however, McIlroy may not need to produce his A-game to win here.

“You know, my statistical profile has probably never been as good as it is right now. So to me, that gives me confidence, because I know I don’t have to rely on any different aspect of my game to succeed,” he said. “I don’t have to have all guns firing all at the same time to get the best out of myself.”

While making the cut would be a bonus for amateur Matt McClean, Séamus Power arrives here a different player to the debutant of 2022.

“I definitely have more confidence,” he said. “I’m playing good golf for a more extended period. Having seen all of the Majors and played some big tournaments and having some good results goes a long way.”​

Four to follow

Jason Day 24/1 The Aussie (35) is trending with five top-10s in his last seven starts. He’s also had great weeks at Augusta with three top-fives since 2011.

Brooks Koepka 33/1 The four-time Major winner triumphed in last week’s LIV Golf Orlando and remains world class, finishing tied-second behind Tiger Woods here in 2019.

Shane Lowry 60/1 Third last year, the Offalyman is playing better than his results suggest and as a world-class player, he has the game and the know-how to win a second Major title.

Justin Rose 66/1 Looking to improve on two runner-up finishes, including a play-off loss to Sergio Garcia in 2017, victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year and a tie for sixth in the Players suggests the Englishman is playing well enough to cause a surprise.