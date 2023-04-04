US Masters: All you need to know as golfing’s royalty tee up at Augusta National this week

Rory McIlroy hits out of a bunker on the 16th hole during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta. Photo: PA/Reuters

The Masters. At Augusta National. The first Major of the season. And, perhaps, the most appealing of all golf tournaments. With its picture-postcard scenery and old-world traditions.

For spectators, it's one of the most coveted tickets in sport. 40,000 attend on each of the four days.

The course is on the site of the old Fruitland Nurseries. Horton Smith was the first winner in 1934. No Irish player has ever won the event.

There are four Irish men in the field of 88 players – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Séamus Power and amateur, Matthew McClean, the optician from Belfast.

Rory was second last year. Shane was joint third. If McIlroy wins, he'll secure the career Grand Slam of winning the four Majors. Only five players have done it – Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Tiger Woods.

Tiger will drive down Magnolia Lane again this week. He won his fifth Masters in 2019. In one of sport's most inspirational stories.

Nicklaus has won the tournament six times. More than anybody else. His last victory came in 1986 when he was 46, making him the oldest ever champion.

The Golden Bear, Tom Watson and Player will launch the tournament as honorary starters. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion. The winner will get $2.7 million dollars.

But no amount of money could compare to the sense of achievement of walking into the Butler Cabin to feel the green jacket resting on your shoulders. Priceless.

When does it start?

The Masters begins on Thursday at Augusta National and ends on Sunday night.

Where can I watch it?

It's live on Sky Sports.

Jack Nicklaus: "My advice is always to keep it simple. No foolish stuff. You have to keep your discipline. There's no mystery to it. Hit it long and straight, and putt well."

Rory McIlroy: "The minute you get over-confident is the moment that Augusta will bite you. You have to be fully focused the whole time. Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are the most successful players at the Masters. They build their game around patience and discipline."

Betting:

Scottie Scheffler 6/1, Rory McIlroy 13/2, Jon Rahm 8/1, Jordan Spieth 14/1, Justin Thomas 18/1, Patrick Cantlay 18/1, Cameron Smith 18/1.

Shane Lowry 33/1, Seamus Power 80/1, Matthew McClean 1,000/1.

Tiger Woods 66/1.

Masters Tournament, Tee times (US unless stated, *denotes amateur)

All times Irish time

Thursday (Friday)

12:40 Gary Player (Honorary Starter), Jack Nicklaus (Honorary Starter), Tom Watson (Honorary Starter)

1300 (1606) Mike Weir (Canada), Kevin Na

1312 (1618) Vijay Singh (Fiji), Scott Stallings,*Matthew McClean (N. Ireland)

1324 (1630) Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1336 (1642) Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren (Sweden)

1348 (1654) Adrian Meronk (Poland), Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)

1400 (1712) Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee (Australia), *Harrison Crowe (Australia)

1412 (1724) Sergio Garcia (Spain), Kazuki Higa (Japan), Keith Mitchell

1424 (1736) Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson (Canada), Sahith Theegala

1436 (1748) Shane Lowry (Ireland), Mackenzie Hughes (Canada), Thomas Pieters (Belgium)

1448 (1800) Bubba Watson, Seamus Power (Ireland), *Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Argentina)

1506 (1812) Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

1518 (1824) Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland (Norway), Xander Schauffele

1530 (1836) Adam Scott (Australia), Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama

1542 (1848) Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm (Spain), Cameron Young

1554 (1900) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Cameron Smith (Australia), Sungjae Im (Korea)

1606 (1300) Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Cameron Champ

1618 (1312) Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Taylor Moore, *Aldrich Potgieter (South Africa)

1630 (1324) J. T. Poston, Francesco Molinari (Italy), Bryson DeChambeau

1642 (1336) Bernhard Langer (Germany), Mito Pereira (Chile), *Ben Carr

1654 (1348) Danny Willett (England), Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka

1712 (1400) Sepp Straka (Austria) 48 Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Korea)

1724 (1412) Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Korea)

1736 (1424) Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

1748 (1436) Zach Johnson, Jason Day (Australia), *Gordon Sargent

1800 (1448) Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Tyrrell Hatton (England)

1812 (1506) Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners (Canada), Justin Rose (England)

1824 (1518) Matthew Fitzpatrick (England), Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

1836 (1530) Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, *Sam Bennett

1848 (1542) Tom Kim (Korea), Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland), Sam Burns

1900 (1554) Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood (England), Tony Finau.