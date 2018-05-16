Krista Conley Glover, the wife of US golfer Lucas Glover, has been arrested and charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest without violence during the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass over the weekend.

Krista Conley Glover, the wife of US golfer Lucas Glover, has been arrested and charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest without violence during the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass over the weekend.

US golfer Lucas Glover's wife arrested for domestic violence for allegedly attacking husband and his mother after poor round

The police report alleges the Mrs Conley Glover attacked the 2009 US Open champion and his mother and that he said became abusive "every time he plays poorly in a tournament".

The alleged incident took place at the home the Glovers were renting in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida where the Players Championship was taking place. Glover missed the 54-hole cut after shooting a 78 on Saturday. According to the report, Glover told police that his wife started "yelling" and resumed once they had put their two children to bed.

He also said that his wife had been "drinking throughout the day" and called him a "p***y” and a “loser” when he played poorly. When Glover's 62-year-old mother intervened his wife “redirected her anger and the altercation”.

The arresting officer found probable cause to take Conley Glover into custody when he observed “injury to [Glover’s] right arm” and “multiple lacerations” to both of his mother’s arms, as well as “blood on her clothing and skin", according to the Police report. Police said that Conley Glover "resisted" arrest, including attempting to “wrap her legs and feet around the door and frame of the car".

She allegedly told police, “This is why cops get shot in the face" and, "Wait till I talk with the judge, you will be f——g fired over this." After spending a night in jail, Mrs Conley Glover released Sunday on $2,500 bond and is due to appear in court on May 31.

Lucas released a statement via Twittter which read: On May 21, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which police were called. Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is a able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter. We than you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation."

“We are aware of the situation and Lucas informed us of his statement, which has since been posted to his Twitter account,” the PGA Tour said in a statement. “Of course, we are here to provide support to Lucas and his family if needed; however, we are also respecting their request for privacy during this time.”

Online Editors