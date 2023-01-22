'Unbelievably, they had booked me into the Holiday Inn in Portland, Oregon, on the other side of the country!'

They were far from ideal circumstances in which to accept a phone call. Still, it seemed unthinkable for India’s leading golf writer to ignore the country’s first truly international player, even while Christmas shopping with his wife in their local market.

“I remember my wife was irked that I took the call,” reflected Viswanthan Krishnaswamy, known affectionately as Swamy. “’Guess what I got as an advance Christmas and New Year gift?” asked the voice from the other end. ‘To which I impatiently said, “Don’t tease. Just tell me.’”

“The official invite from the Masters,” Jeev Milkha Singh excitedly responded. Which meant that an Indian golfer was eventually set to trod golf’s most celebrated fairways. Then Singh added: “You know where you are going to be that week, right. No ifs and buts. Just be there.”

So it was that the sub-continent’s first player and scribe both made their Augusta debuts in April 2007. Singh had secured his place through the end-of-year world top-50, having beaten Pádraig Harrington, Luke Donald and local favourite, Sergio Garcia, into second place in his first challenge for the Volvo Masters at Valderrama on October 19, 2006.

No visiting journalist to the first Major of the year could have been treated better than Swamy. He later recalled how Singh had taken care of his every need. And there was also the hospitality of Dr Pawan Munjal, head of the Hero MotoCorp, notably during a special Indian evening that week.

Against this background, one can imagine the celebrations and, indeed, the regrets during January every year, prompted by the forthcoming Masters. Most recently, the 79th and 80th invitations went to players from opposite sides of the world.

​With their customary roll of the drum, Augusta National informed us that Kazuki Higa and Gordon Sargent will be competing for the first time. Higa, a 27-year-old from Japan, matched the achievement of 2021 Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama, by heading his country’s order of merit last year. For his part, Sargent is a 19-year-old college player from Alabama who, as the fourth-ranked amateur in the world, is the first to be so honoured since Australia’s Aaron Baddeley in 2000.

Meanwhile, there has been the revelation that even Augusta National make mistakes when compiling their invitation list. Like in advising the wrong Scott Stallings about his inclusion in this year’s Masters field.

The idea of an Atlanta-based real-estate agent being mistaken for a three-time PGA Tour winner of the same name raised quite a few chuckles in the US. When the individuals eventually contacted each other by phone, however, they discovered that rectifying the error wasn’t as simple as they might have imagined.

In the event, the realtor considered it appropriate that his wife should actually film him outside a UPS Store. As he explained: “When a Masters invitation accidentally makes its way to you, you cannot just stick it in the mailbox and mark it ‘return to sender.’ We have tracking numbers to make sure it gets in the right hands.”

He went on to admit that his heart sank a bit during the handing over process. “I knew I had gold in my hand,” he said. In the event, golfer Stallings has invited namesake and wife to come to Augusta for a practice round and for dinner, later on. Remarkably, the respective wives also share the name of Jennifer (Jenny).

Stallings could hardly be more committed to the Masters cause, given that early in his tournament career, he claimed to have quit all sports other than golf when, as a 12-year-old, he had the privilege of being in the galleries when Tiger Woods dominated the competition there in 1997.

Few sporting events have created such a fund of stories as this glorious rite of spring. And there is one which stands apart, as dealing specifically with the process of actually getting to the celebrated cathedral in the pines. It’s the story of how British scribe, David Facey, of The Sun, ended up in the wrong Augusta! And if you think this is somewhat far-fetched, there are, in fact, 27 places called Augusta dotted all over the US.

By his own admission, Facey’s misadventure was something he had been attempting to live down for 20 years. So it was that he revealed each painful detail in the course of a Covid disclosure to colleagues in the Association of Golf Writers, myself included.

He vividly recalled the shock of freezing his socks off as far as 1,500 miles north of his intended destination. “The reality of the situation only dawned on me after I had decided to change into a pair of shorts during a brief stopover in Boston, to get ready for the 80-odd degrees forecast for the start of Masters week,” he said.

“I got a few funny looks as I took my place on the tiny 12-seater heading for Augusta, and as we started flying deeper into snow-covered countryside, I realised something was horribly wrong. The only flight attendant confirmed our destination was pretty much the northern-most tip of the US — not exactly a one-horse town, but with a population of under 20,000, hardly a hub for connecting flights.”

On landing, Facey’s predicament was explained to the pilot and co-pilot, much to their amusement. The co-pilot then offered to drive him 55 miles to Portland, the biggest city in Maine, where he happened to live. There would be a flight from there to Atlanta the following day.

​“On phoning our travel company’s 24-hour line, it seemed nothing else could possibly go wrong,” he went on. “On the co-pilot’s recommendation, I asked them to book me into the Portland Holiday Inn and went through the flight details for the following morning. But when he dropped me off, I found there was no reservation at the hotel. Unbelievably, they had booked me into the Holiday Inn in Portland, Oregon, on the other side of the country!”

As Facey suggested, you couldn’t make it up. “Our in-house travel company, thankfully since replaced by a far more efficient outfit, originally came up with what seemed a perfect new route to Augusta, from Manchester via Boston,” he said. “Who checks to see which Augusta is listed on their travel tickets?”

Having eventually changed his hotel, he completed the journey the following day, when a welcoming committee awaited him in the Masters media centre. Among them were the Golf Channel and a reporter from The Boston Globe, keen to interview him.

That’s when he learned he could have driven from his stop off point in Maine to the correct Augusta in a little over 17 hours, although it would have meant crossing through 14 states.

For the remainder of Masters week 2001, Facey’s media centre seat contained helpful travel instructions each day on how to get to different Augustas. As in “turn left at Albuquerque, and straight on until ... ” Two decades on, he continued to humbly accept accusatory fingers as “the guy who went to Augusta, Maine by mistake”.

Ironically, that particular Masters in 2001, happened to be among the most dramatic and memorable of recent years. It was the occasion when El Tigre did the unthinkable by beating off the challenge of David Duval and Phil Mickelson to capture what went into history as the Tiger Slam. It was, and remains, the only occasion when one supreme champion held all four professional Major titles in the same 12-month period.

Alas, the oneupmanship associated with a colleague’s misfortune, can often make for a better story.