Two balls in the water, a quadruple bogey and 14 shots behind - Rory McIlroy's Players Championship disaster

Rory McIlroy suffered a nightmare start to the defence of his title in the Players Championship on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman finished on seven-over-par after a round of 79 that included a quadruple bogey on the ninth hole after hitting two shots into the water.

Starting on the back nine at TPC Sawgrass, McIlroy hooked his drive on the 10th into the undergrowth and had to take a penalty drop on his way to a double-bogey six.

McIlroy also three-putted the par-three 13th but worse was to come on the 18th, where he hit two balls into the water which runs the length of the hole and compounded the error with another three-putt.

The quadruple-bogey eight left McIlroy seven over par and 10 shots off the early lead shared by Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners and Tom Hoge.

McIlroy began to repair some of the damage with a birdie from nine feet on the first and made another on the next, despite again hitting a poor drive.

The 31-year-old exploited a gap in the trees to hit a superb recovery shot to the edge of the green and got down in two to improve to five over.

McIlroy produced a brilliant bunker shot on the par-three third, only to miss from four feet for par and then three-putt the fourth.

A birdie at the fifth and three pars followed before McIlroy’s misery was completed with another three-putt on the ninth, which saw him sign for a seven-over 79, equalling the highest opening round of a defending champion set by Sandy Lyle in 1988.

He is currently 14 shots behind clubhouse leader, who carded a brilliant seven-under-par 65.

The former world number one had spoken in his pre-tournament press conference of struggling with a “two-way miss” and said: “You’re trying to figure it out, but you still know you’re not really sure where the shots are coming from and then it’s hard to at least to try to eliminate one side of the golf course, basically.”

PA Media