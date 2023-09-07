TV blackout for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on day one of Irish Open
TV viewers hoping to catch Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry playing the opening round of the Horizon Irish Open were disappointed not to see a shot of the Ryder Cup duo.
The reason is that the pair were in the morning wave and with Sky Sports Golf coverage only running for five hours a day, they were finished before the golf went live at 1 pm.
Lowry and McIlroy are out in round two at 12.50pm and 1pm respectively, just in time for the 1pm start to Sky Sports’ coverage.
First-round coverage focussed on afternoon starters Pádraig Harrington, young gun Tom McKibbin, Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, former Masters champion Adam Scott and Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton.