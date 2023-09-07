TV blackout for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry on day one of Irish Open

Rory McIlroy on the ninth green during day one of the 2023 Horizon Irish Open at The K Club, County Kildare.Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

TV viewers hoping to catch Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry playing the opening round of the Horizon Irish Open were disappointed not to see a shot of the Ryder Cup duo.

The reason is that the pair were in the morning wave and with Sky Sports Golf coverage only running for five hours a day, they were finished before the golf went live at 1 pm.

Lowry and McIlroy are out in round two at 12.50pm and 1pm respectively, just in time for the 1pm start to Sky Sports’ coverage.

First-round coverage focussed on afternoon starters Pádraig Harrington, young gun Tom McKibbin, Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, former Masters champion Adam Scott and Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton.