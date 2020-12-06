| -0.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Transatlantic alliance further proof of European Tour's strength

Dermot Gilleece

Rory McIlroy: 'Golf needs to be more cohesive; we all need to be pulling in the same direction' Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Rory McIlroy: 'Golf needs to be more cohesive; we all need to be pulling in the same direction' Photo: Getty Images

Rory McIlroy: 'Golf needs to be more cohesive; we all need to be pulling in the same direction' Photo: Getty Images

Getty Images

Rory McIlroy: 'Golf needs to be more cohesive; we all need to be pulling in the same direction' Photo: Getty Images

As any young street footballer will tell you, the chances of protecting your game against intruders acquires a distinct edge if you happen to own the ball. And the world's grown-up golf officials are currently exploiting this truism for a second time in recent decades.

A long-anticipated pact between America's PGA Tour and the European Tour forms a fascinating background to the finale of a seriously disjointed season. In fact, transatlantic goodwill is reflected in Patrick Reed's status as front-runner for the overall award when the DP World Tour Championship starts on Thursday.

It is often the case that when serious wealth is amassed the successful individual turns to the pursuit of power. Greg Norman chose to put it more delicately back in 1994 when he referred to control, while outlining his plans for a breakaway World Tour. By going up against PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem on the issue, however, he was stepping way out of his league. And that was even with considerable financial backing from the Fox News network.

Privacy