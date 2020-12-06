Transatlantic alliance further proof of European Tour's strength

As any young street footballer will tell you, the chances of protecting your game against intruders acquires a distinct edge if you happen to own the ball. And the world's grown-up golf officials are currently exploiting this truism for a second time in recent decades.

A long-anticipated pact between America's PGA Tour and the European Tour forms a fascinating background to the finale of a seriously disjointed season. In fact, transatlantic goodwill is reflected in Patrick Reed's status as front-runner for the overall award when the DP World Tour Championship starts on Thursday.

It is often the case that when serious wealth is amassed the successful individual turns to the pursuit of power. Greg Norman chose to put it more delicately back in 1994 when he referred to control, while outlining his plans for a breakaway World Tour. By going up against PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem on the issue, however, he was stepping way out of his league. And that was even with considerable financial backing from the Fox News network.

With delicious timing, Finchem delivered the coup de grace during the week of the Tour Championship in Houston in 1997. Adopting the role of spokesman for the world's five major tours, he announced the creation of three $4m World Golf Championship events for 1999 and a fourth a year later.

At a stroke, the sort of reward that Norman had been promising the game's leading players, was delivered by the existing administrators. Chastened and clearly stunned by Finchem's polished manoeuvring, Norman reacted: "Hopefully the arrows can now come out of my back. Let them have it and let them see what they can do."

When history repeated itself earlier this year, there was speculation as to a similar outcome. On this occasion, it regarded proposals last spring for a Premier Golf League (PGL) with money no object. Spearheaded by American merchant bankers Raine Capital and backed by Saudi Arabian cash, barrow-loads of money were promised to the game's elite, creating a new dimension to the notion of the rich getting richer.

During the Players Championship, Jay Monahan, Finchem's successor as PGA Tour commissioner, was snowed under by questions about a proposal that was likened to Formula One in its international reach. All the while, there were suggestions that the PGL were planning an announcement by the end of this year, with hopes of being operational by 2023.

All this despite a decidedly cool response from former world No 1 Rory McIlroy. "My position is I'm against it until there may come a day that I can't be against it," he said. "If everyone else goes, I might not have a choice."

That possibility has since faded significantly, judging by last week's interview with the influential American magazine Golfweek. "I can't see how a big part of the top level of golf being controlled by a private equity group is good for the game," said McIlroy.

He was revisiting the PGL after the recent announcement of a strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and European Tour, part of which will involve Monahan taking a place on the European board. "I like it," said McIlroy. "In fact I can't see any negatives with it. Golf needs to be more cohesive; we all need to be pulling in the same direction."

Among this alliance's plans is a co-sanctioned event to coincide with the 150th Open at St Andrews in 2022. All of which projects the European Tour in a far more healthy light than was the case only a few years ago when the speculation was that their only future lay in being taken over by the PGA Tour.

Indeed it is richly ironic that their image is being enhanced in the midst of the battle with Covid-19. From a resumption of tournament activities with the British Masters last July, they managed to stage 15 events directly from their own coffers, at a total cost of around £30m.

These included a very successful Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle in September, with a fund of €1.25m. Three weeks prior to that, Galgorm also played host to the Northern Ireland Open, a Challenge Tour event supported by the R and A.

And it's not as if the European Tour could blame Covid for a sharp decline in revenues from gate receipts, which represent considerably less than we imagine of the income from a leading tournament. For instance, I understand that it cost about €10m to stage the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart in 2017.

Against a background of empty walkways at Galgorm Castle, however, gate receipts at Portstewart represented a relatively modest €1m or 10 per cent of the overall budget. The remainder came from the various sponsorship arrangements the European Tour had in place for the event.

Either way, it will be recalled that a ceiling of 24,000 spectators per day was imposed for health and safety reasons in negotiating the towering dunes of the front nine.

Meanwhile, this week's Dubai gathering will be almost a month later than usual. Its rich Irish tradition has also been seriously affected by Covid, most obviously demonstrated by the absence of McIlroy, the winner in 2009 and 2015.

Golf first went to the Gulf in 1989 when Mark James emerged victorious in the inaugural Desert Classic and a year later, Eamonn Darcy triumphed in remarkable circumstances. During the presentation ceremony, Des Smyth jokingly observed that Ireland would have had a clean sweep of the leading positions, but for the interference of "some bloody Spaniard".

Whereupon Seve Ballesteros, in mischievous mood, piped up: "It was me. It was me." In fact, Darcy was followed home by David Feherty in second place while Smyth and the irrepressible Spaniard were tied third.