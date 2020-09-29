Tour operators 'staring into the abyss' - plea for Government help

The IGTOA, which looks after the interests of some 16 major Irish firms in the golf travel business, indirectly supporting some 20,000 jobs, believes it's in danger of disappearing completely over the next 12 months (stock photo)

Ireland hopes to welcome thousands of international golfers ahead of the 2027 Ryder Cup but the Irish Golf Tour Operators (IGTOA) fear there will be no one left to organise their trips unless they receive urgent Government support.

The IGTOA, which looks after the interests of some 16 major Irish firms in the golf travel business, indirectly supporting some 20,000 jobs, believes it's in danger of disappearing completely over the next 12 months.

"We held an emergency meeting of the IGTOA in Doonbeg last week with most members attending remotely and the situation is that a number of companies are staring into the abyss," said Marty Carr, a founder member of the IGTOA.

"Collectively, they are down anywhere from 97 to 100 per cent year-on-year. So while there was a very successful staycation market in terms of getting Irish people to holiday at home, it didn't really help the operators, many of whom are staring over a cliff."

The IGTOA is calling on the Government to support the industry by reinstating the €350-a-week wage subsidy until the end of 2021 to stem significant redundancies.

It also wants the Government to budget for direct grant support through Fáilte Ireland for inbound tour operators so they can deal with deferred travel arrangements for the thousands of customers who rescheduled for 2021, but are now likely to defer to 2022.

"The difficulty for us is that the brainpower and the relationships that had been built up for 30 years is in dire risk of just disintegrating through redundancies and people moving into other areas," added Carr.

"When it does come back, which is more likely to be 2022 than 2021, a lot of these small companies will be gone. Hopefully golf tourism will be remembered in the budget when they are writing a €30 billion deficit cheque next month.

"I spoke to a club in the south-west and they did €2.4 million in revenue in 2019 but having pivoted to a GUI rate in 2020, this year's income is €430,000. That's a €2 million shift in their revenue stream.

Massive

"If that continues into next year, it will mean massive impacts on those trophy courses, which attract the high-level tourist."

Disruption to the travel industry will likely influence Dubai Duty Free's decision on extending its sponsorship of the Irish Open for another two years.

The 'Sunday Independent' reported that the event will not have its Rolex Series status restored in 2021, but, according to sources close to the European Tour, no definitive decision has been made and the Irish Open will be maintained to a good level regardless.

Meanwhile, Irish golf was in mourning following the death yesterday of former Irish international Tom Corridan (62). The Ballybunion and Castletroy star won the 1983 Irish Amateur Close at Killarney, winning 21 caps between 1983 and 1992.

