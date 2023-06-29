Top field set for Castleknock Senior Scratch Cup contest

Castleknock Golf Club is one of Ireland’s best new courses, and a top field is taking shape for the club’s 36-hole Senior Scratch Cup on Saturday week, July 8.

With €3,000 in prizes up for grabs, entries have been flooding in for the chance to take on some of the biggest names in the amateur game here.

Castle’s Robert Moran won the event last year, but many top players are looking to add their names to the trophy.

Moran (24) could not match Paul Coughlan’s brace of 64s in 2021, despite carding a course-record 61.

But he had enough with rounds of 68 and 66 to win by four shots from reigning AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close champion Quentin Carew last September.

Carew and Coughlan, a Leinster Interprovincial, look like the men to beat at the 6,700-yard, Jonathan Gaunt-designed parkland again this year.

But former Irish internationals Jack McDonnell and Keith Egan will also be looking to shine at the Liffeyside course, while two-time Irish Amateur Open champion Colm Campbell is also in the field alongside the former winner Jason Rackard and current Irish international Robert Brazill.

There’s still time to get on the timesheet by calling 01-640 8736 or emailing info@castleknockgolfclub.ie.

There will be shotgun starts at 9 am and 2.30 pm, with lunch included in the €50 entry fee.

There are several memorable holes on the course, most notably the twin par-three 9th and 18th, which are played over water and share a double green in front of the clubhouse.