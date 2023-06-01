Top-class field set to battle for d Hotel sponsored ‘East’

Walker Cup player Matthew McClean heads a quality field for the 81st edition of The d Hotel sponsored East of Ireland Amateur Open at County Louth this weekend.

The action gets underway on Saturday before the top 42 and ties after Sunday’s second round qualify for Monday’s 36-hole finale.

Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire is bidding to become the first player to retain the title since Raymond Burns 30 years ago.

Maguire is one of six of Golf Ireland’s 12-strong High Performance panel in action at Baltray alongside McClean, Robert Brazill, Joshua Hill, Peter O’Keeffe and Luke O’Neill.

Brabazon Trophy winner Liam Nolan is on holiday, while US-based Max Kennedy, Mark Power and Jack Hearn are also absentees, alongside Roganstown teenager Sean Keeling who plays the clashing German Boys.

Keeling’s older brother Patrick joins Carton House’s Marc Boucher and Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley in the Scottish Men’s Strokeplay Championship at Meldrum House in Aberdeenshire.

However, Sunningdale’s Killian McGinley – son of Paul – is one of several US college talents like O’Neill or Portumna’s Sam Murphy, looking to outgun the High Performance stars and proven winners such as Caolan Rafferty, Robbie Cannon, TJ Ford, or Irish Close champion, Quentin Carew.