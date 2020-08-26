Close

Premium

Top fives: Paul Dunne, Leona Maguire, Seamus Power, Olivia Mehaffey and other Irish golf stars have their say

The 18th at Adare Manor Expand

Close

The 18th at Adare Manor

The 18th at Adare Manor

The 18th at Adare Manor

Picking your favourite holes is a near impossible task, but some of Ireland's leading golf stars have narrowed it down to their top fives.

PAUL DUNNE

European Tour winner and former East of Ireland champion.

Related Content

Privacy