Top fives: Paul Dunne, Leona Maguire, Seamus Power, Olivia Mehaffey and other Irish golf stars have their say

Picking your favourite holes is a near impossible task, but some of Ireland's leading golf stars have narrowed it down to their top fives.

European Tour winner and former East of Ireland champion.

“I think a great hole gives you clear options and requires an element of taking a shot on and being brave to get a big advantage.”

1: 13th at Druids Glen

2: 7th at County Louth

3: 17th at The European Club

4: 17th at The K Club (Palmer Course)

5: 4th at Royal Portrush





GAVIN MOYNIHAN

European Tour player and two-time former Irish Amateur Open champion and Walker Cup player (The Island).

“A great hole makes you think and while it gives options off the tee, there should be no real bail out. You should be required to step up and hit good shots.”

1: 10th (Par 5) and 13th (Par 3) at The Island. Sorry, I can’t separate them! The 10th is just a great par-five and the 13th (above) is still one of the most intimidating tee shots I’ve faced. It feeds in from left, but anything right is ‘gonzo’. On a flat calm day it’s a four-iron from the back sticks.

2: 10th at Portmarnock Golf Club, Par 4. A great short par-four. Over the years, I’ve driven it and had a five-iron second shot. The severe run-off right of the green is tough but fair. You have to be so precise with your second shot.

3: 18th at Woodenbridge, Par 5. It’s probably the best finishing par-five in the country. The tee shot is amazing and if you hit a good one, you can have an eagle or birdie chance.

4: 4th at Corballis Golf Links, Par 3 (105 yards). Corballis is my favourite course to play when I’m home. It has great par-threes but the 4th is the best with amazing views from the tee of Lambay, Malahide and Howth. It’s only a 54-degree wedge but if you miss the green, you will do well to make bogey.

5: 4th at Mount Juliet, Par 4. A lovely medium length par-four where you simply have to hit the fairway. The green has water all down the right and over the back so you’re always happy to walk off with a par here.





EAMONN DARCY

“A great hole is tough, demanding, but fair. It must really grab your attention. There are so many in Ireland, I could go on and on but here are five of my favourites.”

1: 7th, The European Club, Par 4 - It puts the fear of God into you but it’s a fantastic hole. There is just no bail out. You have to take the shot on, not only from the tee but with the approach.

2: 15th, Portmarnock, Par 3 - Unbelievable hole. I never tried to hold it up, I played for the little gully on the left and let it drift back towards the green.

3: 13th, Druids Glen, Par 4 - The braver you are, the easier the second shot. But if you leak one, you can’t see it finish, so it could be a lost ball and back to the tee. The second shot to a long, difficult green protected by that overhanging tree is no joke either.

4: 10th, The European Club, Par 4 - It’s a tough tee shot off the new back tee, and an unbelievably tough second shot to that green with a four or five iron with the wind off your right shoulder. You can only see so much of the green, which falls off on the left-hand side.

5: 11th, Ballybunion, Par 4 - Another wonderful hole along the beach, playing from that plateau down towards that tough little green. One of the best holes you will find anywhere in the world in a very special location.





OLIVIA MEHAFFEY

Curtis Cup player (Royal County Down, Tandragee and Arizona State University)

“For me, a great hole is fair but interesting. I like a hole that is memorable and demanding.”

1: 7th at Royal County Down Par 3 (144, 135, 125, Ladies 113 yards)

2: 15th at Carton House, O’Meara Course Par 5 (557, 528, 465, Ladies 435 yards)

3: 5th at Royal Portrush, White Rocks Par 4 (382, 379, 369 yards)

4: 13th at The Island Par 3 (223, 206, Ladies 201 yards)

5: 16th at Tandragee Par 3 (172, 164, Ladies 152 yards)

JAMES SUGRUE



Irish international reigning Amateur champion (Mallow GC)

"I’m not a fan of blind tee shots so for me, a great hole is one that’s visible from the tee and well-bunkered for the tee shot. It’s a hole where you get rewarded for a long, straight drive and punished for a bad tee shot.

“You get that on the 18th at Adare and Fota Island, the 10th at Lahinch and the third at Tralee. The fifth at Cork Golf has a blind tee shot but I just think it’s a great hole with water very much in play for both your tee shot and second shot. The green is not easy to hit with a three-iron or more. You have to hit two good shots to get on deck. Here’s my five, in no particular order.”

1: 18th at The Golf Course at Adare Manor, Par 5 (585, 525, 452, Ladies 408 yards)

2: 18th at Fota Island, Par 5 (507, 479, 470, Ladies 448 yards)

3: 5th at Cork Golf Club, Par 5 (578, 552, 510, Ladies 518 yards)

4: 10th at Lahinch, Par 4 (441, 424, 403, Ladies 362 yards)

5: 3rd at Tralee, Par 3 (194, 158, 145, Ladies 124 yards)





DECLAN BRANIGAN

Former international and two-time Irish Close, West of Ireland and East of Ireland champion.

“What makes a great hole? The first thing is, the golf hole has to be very interesting. There is far more to it than just being a challenge. It has to immediately engage your brain and create an impression.

“A great example of that is the 14th hole in Baltray. When you stand on that elevated tee and look down the fairway, you think, ‘Hold on a minute, this is different’.

“If the hole doesn’t have an immediate effect on you, it’s not a great golf hole. It’s the same with the seventh hole in Baltray where the green is up in the air. It’s the vista too.

“You just love to stand up there and have a look around. You might not be shaking in your boots — there are more difficult holes technically at Baltray — but these are memorable golf holes.

“There has to be a degree of difficulty and a touch of entrapment about the hole too. But if it doesn’t hit you the minute you stand on the tee, it’s not a great hole.

“Remember, you might not play it a second time.”

1: 9th, Royal County Down, Par 4 (483 yards) - The view coming over the hill just adds to the great drama of the hole.

2: 16th, Calamity Corner, Royal Portrush, Par 3 (235 yards) - You will never forget that hole once you’ve played it. I remember I was at the bottom of the hill on the right in the 1976 Irish Close final against Denis O’Sullivan, all square, and got it up and down for a half.

3: 14th, County Louth, Par 4 (332 yards)

4: 11th, County Sligo, Par 4 (480 yards) - The green setting just makes that hole. A great par-four.

5: 7th, County Louth, Par 3 (163 yards)





MARK GANNON



Capped more than 100 times and a five-time championship winner, the County Louth man is one of only two players – the other is Rory McIlroy – to have won the Irish Boys, Youths and Men’s Championships.

“What is a great hole? I work in golf tourism with G Golf Ireland and accompany many visitors around our great links courses. They never have to rack their brains to recall the great holes because they are immediately memorable, not just for the shots that must be hit but because they are visually so memorable.

“The 15th in Portmarnock and the seventh at Baltray are two great holes and similar in many ways. Both greens are semi-upturned saucers and you cannot hit either green without hitting a proper golf shot. If you are playing in a crosswind from either direction, you have to hold the ball up, or you won’t hold the green, and you will face a very difficult second. You can’t fluke it.

“I’ve chosen two more because they are so visually spectacular. The ninth in Royal County Down with that view from the top of the hill of the Mourne Mountains and that drop of 150 feet down to the fairway, it takes your breath away.

“The same could be said for the 11th in Ballybunion [above], hitting up along the beach. Even if you get the drive down the fairway, the second shot is so spectacular. Then the fourth in Royal Portrush is such a great par-four requiring two great shots to hit the green. It’s a difficult tee shot with fairway bunkers and rough left and out of bounds right. So even if you have hit the fairway, you must then hit a great second. You won’t get away with a ropey one.”

1: 15th, Portmarnock, Par 3

2: 7th, County Louth, Par 3

3: 4th, Royal Portrush, Par 4

4: 11th, Ballybunion, Par 4

5: 9th, Royal County Down, Par 4





JEFF HOWES

Golf course architect whose work includes Mount Juliet (with Jack Nicklaus), The Heritage (with Seve Ballesteros), Gowran Park, Bunclody Golf & Fishing Club.

“What makes a great hole? I suppose it’s like ‘beauty’, ‘great’ is in the eye of the beholder. The 17th at TPC Sawgrass is a great hole for the touring pros but the average golfer would hardly ever get to finish a round when playing it in strokeplay therefore it’s not a great hole in my opinion.

“Alistair MacKenzie’s criteria for what makes a great golf course also applies for what makes a great golf hole. He believed it ‘must be a constant source of pleasure to the greatest possible number of players’, and goes on to say ‘it must require strategy in the playing as well as skill’.

“A great hole must give the average player a fair chance, and the same time, it must require the utmost from the expert.”

1: 4th, Gowran Park, 447 yards, Par 4 - I love the way the hole requires a right to left shape off the tee and the second shot requires a left to right shape from a hanging lie.

2: 11th, Ballybunion (Old) 473 yards, Par 4 - A super par-four with probably the best looking tee shot of any links canywhere in the world.

3: 17th, Carlow, 157 yards, Par 3 - An excellent mid iron par-3 which is set on top of a hill surrounded by bunkers. Testing putting surface to match the beauty of the hole.

4: 18th, Royal Dublin Golf Club (Garden), 463 yards, Par 4 - A decision must be made on the tee as to how far down the fairway and how close to the ditch you want to go. The second shot then asks how much of the out of bounds do you want to take on. I like the hole because it is the only hole that I know exists which works as a 90 degree dogleg.

5: 8th, The Heritage (Drive), 533 yards, Par 5 - Forced to chose between the 9th, 15th, 16th and 18 at Bunclody, the 2nd, 8th and 11th at the Heritage and the 18th at Fota, I have opted for the eighth at the Heritage. This par-five gives you many options for the second shot once the tee shot has been hit successfully. I just love the contours within the green surface on this hole.





SEAMUS POWER

PGA Tour player, West Waterford GC.

“A great hole to me is a combination of beauty and playability. A good hole to me is one that requires a better and more accurate shot the more aggressive you are trying to be.”

1: 4th, Old Head of Kinsale, 427 yards, Par 4

2: 12th, Lahinch, 577 yards, Par 5

3: 7th, The European Club, 470 yards, Par 4

4: 16th, Portmarnock, 577 yards, Par 5

5: 17th, The K Club, 424 yards, Par 4

LEONA MAGUIRE

“A great hole is one that’s challenging but fair; a hole that makes you think and you get rewarded for either taking a risk or playing strategically.

“Portstewart has one of the best opening tee shots in Irish golf. It’s a great view but there’s no bail out with heavy rough on the left and gorse on the right. You have to stand up and hit a good shot regardless of the club you choose.”

1: 13th at Slieve Russell , 528 yards (Ladies 458 yards), Par 5

2: 1st at Portstewart, 427 yards (Ladies 400 yards), Par 4

3: 9th at Royal County Down, 483 yards (Ladies 429 yards), Par 4 (above)

4: 11th at Ballybunion (Watson’s) 473 yards (Ladies 349 yards), Par 4

5: 17th at Killeen Castle, 449 yards (Ladies 291 yards), Par 4

CORMAC SHARVIN

European Tour player and former AIG Irish Amateur Close champion and Walker Cup winner (Ardglass Golf Club).

“For me a great hole is one that makes you anxious and gives you options. Do you take it on, or lay back? They are generally demanding, decision-making holes. The 18th at The Golf Course at Adare Manor is a perfect

example. Hit two high tariff shots and you can make eagle. But if you’re off, you can make a high number. I am also a big fan of short par-threes where you pay the penalty for missing the green, such as the fourth at Corballis.”

1: 11th at Ardglass Par 5 Par 4

2: 4th at Corballis Golf Links, Par 3 (105 yards)

3: 6th at Lahinch, Par 4 (424, 412, 393, Ladies 331 yards)

4: 4th at Royal Portrush, Par 4 (479, 455, 442 yards)

5: 18th at The Golf Course at Adare Manor Par 5 (585, 525, 452, Ladies 408 yards)





KEN KEARNEY

Golf architect and four-time Championship winner

“An older and far more experienced golf architect than I likened the golf course to the human skeleton. It must have good bones and sit comfortably on the topography. The muscles and tendons must then be good. Is the green angled correctly? Does the golfer who successfully flirts with danger gain an advantage? Then we have the skin. The presentation of the golf hole. While it’s the least important of the qualities of a great hole, it must be attractive and appealing.”

1: 4th, Co Sligo GC - The best bunker-less par-three in the world. Many architects might tilt the green back towards the player to “allow fairness”. But Harry Colt had the restraint to simply place the hole on the native topography. On certain days it demands a draw; on others it’s a fade, a high floater or a driving three-iron under the wind.

2: 14th, Co Louth - A short, bunkerless par-four with a multitude of options and a stunning green complex. Tom Simpson was an eccentric but he was also a genius. He wrote: “The vital thing about a hole is that it must be either more difficult than it looks, or look more difficult than it is. It must never be what it looks.”

3: 9th, Royal County Down - A totally blind tee-shot is not recommended but it’s still a hole well worth playing thanks to the spectacular backdrop and sense of anticipation you feel as you crest the hill and the fairway is revealed below.

4: 9th, Ceann Sibéal Links - A really strong par-four played uphill to the clubhouse to a high green that it requires a great shot to hold.

5: 15th, Westport GC - A risk-reward par-five. The green is not easy to hit but the struggle is made easier when played to the beautiful Reek in the backdrop. A cool par-five with challenges all the way from tee to green.