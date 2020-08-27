| 14.3°C Dublin

The Top 50 Holes in Irish Golf - 50-41: From Wicklow to Hermitage

The 6th hole in Wicklow is 406 yards and par 4 and is number 50 on our list. Expand

Brian Keogh

Irish golf fans are sure to enjoy our ultimate list of the top 50 holes in Ireland. We start off with 50-41.

50. Wicklow


6th, 406 yards, par 4

