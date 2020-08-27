| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Top 50 Holes in Irish Golf - 40-31: From Bunclody to Concra Wood

The 15th at Bunclody is 407 Yards and a par 4, and is ranked 40th on our list. Expand

Close

The 15th at Bunclody is 407 Yards and a par 4, and is ranked 40th on our list.

The 15th at Bunclody is 407 Yards and a par 4, and is ranked 40th on our list.

The 15th at Bunclody is 407 Yards and a par 4, and is ranked 40th on our list.

Brian Keogh

Irish golf fans are sure to enjoy our ultimate list of the top 50 holes in Ireland. Here we reveal 40-31.

40. Bunclody

15th, 407 Yards, par 4

The 15th at Bunclody is 407 Yards and a par 4, and is ranked 40th on our list. Expand

Close

The 15th at Bunclody is 407 Yards and a par 4, and is ranked 40th on our list.

The 15th at Bunclody is 407 Yards and a par 4, and is ranked 40th on our list.

The 15th at Bunclody is 407 Yards and a par 4, and is ranked 40th on our list.

Privacy