| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Top 50 Holes in Irish Golf - 30-21: From Grange to Ballyliffin

The 16th at Royal Dublin (Dolly) is 285 yards and a par 4, and is ranked 24th on our list. Expand

Close

The 16th at Royal Dublin (Dolly) is 285 yards and a par 4, and is ranked 24th on our list.

The 16th at Royal Dublin (Dolly) is 285 yards and a par 4, and is ranked 24th on our list.

The 16th at Royal Dublin (Dolly) is 285 yards and a par 4, and is ranked 24th on our list.

Brian Keogh

Irish golf fans are sure to enjoy our ultimate list of the top 50 holes in Ireland. Here we reveal 30-21.

30. Grange

(Love Course)

4th, 410 yards, par 4

Privacy