| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Top 50 Holes in Irish Golf - 20-11: From Mount Juliet to Waterville

17. Old Head of Kinsale 12th (Courcean Stage), 564 yards, par 5 Expand

Close

17. Old Head of Kinsale 12th (Courcean Stage), 564 yards, par 5

17. Old Head of Kinsale 12th (Courcean Stage), 564 yards, par 5

17. Old Head of Kinsale 12th (Courcean Stage), 564 yards, par 5

Brian Keogh

Irish golf fans are sure to enjoy our ultimate list of the top 50 holes in Ireland. Here we reveal 20-11.

20. Mount Juliet

4th, 404 yards, par 4

20. Mount Juliet 4th, 404 yards, par 4 Expand

Close

20. Mount Juliet 4th, 404 yards, par 4

20. Mount Juliet 4th, 404 yards, par 4

20. Mount Juliet 4th, 404 yards, par 4

Privacy