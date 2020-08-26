The Best Of Three: Delightful Dell, lake views and majestic scenery - Irish sports stars pick their memorable par threes

Everyone loves a par three. Over the last three years, one of the most popular features in our weekly Tee To Green supplement, in association with AIG Insurance, has been A Quick 18 where Irish sports stars and personalities tell us what the game means to them. Here we bring you a selection of their favourite short holes.

Davy Fitzgerald

Former Clare hurler and Wexford hurling manager

The seventh at Dromoland with the castle in the background.

Gary Murphy

Former European Tour player

I love short par threes and if I had to choose one, it would be the 7th at Royal County Down.

Pádraig McInerney

Former West of Ireland champion

My favourite par three is the Dell at my home club Lahinch, because it’s unique in world golf.

Barry Reddan

Former East, South and West of Ireland champion

We have some great par threes at County Louth but the seventh in Baltray is as good a par three as there is. A fantastic hole.





Alfie Hale

Ex-Waterford Utd and Rep. of Ireland footballer

The 7th in Waterford is a headache for everyone, even if you hit the green. It’s that tricky. It’s a very deceptive hole and one of the trickiest to make par.

Stephen Hunt

Ex-Republic of Ireland winger

The par-three 12th at Druids Glen. It’s just spectacular.

Dick Clerkin

Monaghan GAA

The 12th at Concra Wood. While it’s a tough hole, on a beautiful summer’s evening, it’s glorious.

Gearóid Hegarty

Limerick hurler

The par-three 15th on the Old Course at Ballybunion.

Paul McGinley

Former Ryder Cup captain

A favourite from my youth would be the second at Grange. I had my first hole in one there playing in a fourball with Brian Shaw, Ray Roche and Dave Walker. I remember Brian wanted to go straight to the bar to celebrate [laughs]. We wouldn’t have got past the third tee!

Niall Quinn

Ex-Republic of Ireland forward

I have great memories of the par-three 17th at The Heritage. I hit a six-iron straight into the hole playing with former Tipperary hurler Joe Hayes.

Darragh Ó Sé

Ex-Kerry footballer

The 13th at Tralee, Brock’s Hollow. It’s 159 yards and you have to carry a very deep valley. You could be hitting anything from a pitching wedge to a five-iron.

Tomás Ó Sé

Kerry footballer

The 16th on the Golf Course at Adare Manor. What a hole!

Dessie Scahill

Racing commentator

I have three favourite par threes – the third at Mount Juliet, the 17th at Druids Glen and the 16th at Killeen Castle off one of the back tees.

Dinny Allen

Ex-Cork footballer

The 15th at Kinsale Golf Club in Farringalway. You just have to be very precise and I have good memories of that hole. It always used to suit my eye.

Liam Brady

Ex-Republic of Ireland footballer

The 15th at Portmarnock. If you hit it on the green there with the bunker at the front and those run-offs, you’ve hit a great shot.

Bernard Flynn

Former Meath footballer

The second at Mullingar has to be one of the best in Ireland. Anyone who plays Mullingar loves that hole.

Vinny Murphy

Former Dubliner football

The seventh at Beaverstown. It plays over a ravine and you really have to commit to the shot.

Colman Corrigan

Former Cork footballer

The 17th at Waterville, Mulcahy’s Peak. I’ve stood up there and hit three-wood into the wind. The next day it could be an eight or nine-iron.

Brian Whelehan

Former Offaly star

The 15th at Birr. Off the back sticks, it’s 223 metres and it can require anything from a driver to a nine-iron off the forward tee. It’s a fantastic par three with bunkers left, trouble right, and a valley in between that’s big trouble if you find it. If you hit the green, it’s a major achievement for someone like me.

Gary McNeill

Head professional, Royal Portrush

The 15th on the Old Course at Ballybunion. I didn’t win the Irish Close on that hole but I played it well all week. It’s a long hole but the green is so inviting.

Oisín McConville

Former Armagh footballer

The 17th at Seapoint. Great hole.

John Farren

General manager, Ballyliffin Golf Club

The Tank. It’s the fifth hole on the Old Course here in Ballyliffin and while it’s only 155 yards, it’s straight uphill to a green sitting in the dunes. The views are just magnificent. It’s a true gem.

Colm Campbell

Irish international golfer

The 16th at Royal Portrush, Calamity Corner. It’s such a tough shot for a par three. One day you can hit a five-iron, the next day you could be hitting either three-wood or driver, which I have done in the past. You just don’t know what to expect when you play that hole, which makes it so unique.

Jody Fanagan

Former Walker Cup player

The 15th at Portmarnock. It’s a true test of how good your game is. The green will only hold a good shot.

Noel Fox

Former Walker Cup player

I always look forward to the 15th at Portmarnock. It’s a pure par three. A great hole that’s never easy, no matter the wind. It’s very satisfying to hit that green.

Mary McKenna

Nine-time Curtis Cup player

I’ve always loved the 10th in Hermitage, looking down at the River Liffey. It was always a different club depending on the wind, praying you weren’t coming down in the river.

David Kearney

Irish rugby international

The 12th in Druids Glen is a lovely par three and the sixth at Greenore, which is over water towards the sea, is really special.

Paul McBride

Former Walker Cup player

The 15th at Portmarnock, without a doubt, is the best par three in Ireland.

Michael Carruth

1992 Olympic welterweight boxing gold medallist

The Dell in Lahinch. The blind par three. I didn’t know where I was hitting. “Bang it over the stone,” they said. Beautiful hole. Beautiful part of the country, Co. Clare.

Paul Flynn

Dubliner footballer

The 16th on the East Course at Powerscourt. It’s not a long hole. It’s just picturesque and a great example of some of the great holes we have in this country.

Roddy Carr

Former Walker Cup player

The 15th at Portmarnock.

Brendan Lowry

Former Offaly footballer

I love the 13th in Esker Hills, which is where I play most of my golf. It’s a three-tiered green — a seven-iron for me most of the time — and I just love that hole. It’s lovely.

Arthur Pierse

Former Walker Cup player

My favourite course anywhere is Royal Portrush. So the sixth on the Dunluce. It has everything you’d want in a par three — 189 yards with four or five pins, each of which presents a great challenge.





Paddy Cole

Musician

The Dell at Lahinch is iconic, but the seventh at Castle is one of the best. That water has a magnetic attraction for golf balls.

Online Editors