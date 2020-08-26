Tee To Green: It's back

The Tee to Green golf supplement, in association with AIG Insurance, returns next Thursday (Sept 3).

We take a look at the huge boom in new members joining golf clubs during the COVID-19 pandemic and how some of our iconic links courses are taking steps to deal with the looming threat of erosion as they prepare to battle the elements this winter

We’ve also go a special “Golden Breaks” Reader Offer for older golfers at the stunning Castlerosse Park Resort in beautiful Killarney which includes free golf on their lovely nine-hole course on the shores of Lough Leane.

There’s also a Quick 18 with Portmarnock and Ireland legend Adrian Morrow and all the usual news and golf notices from around the country.

Online Editors