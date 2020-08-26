Paul McGinley: My top five holes in a country with tremendous golfing riches

THOUSANDS of overseas visitors will flock to Ireland for the 2027 Ryder Cup and enjoy one of the greatest spectacles in modern sport at Adare Manor in Limerick.

It’s a global event that reaches hundreds of millions worldwide, and it offers us the chance to showcase the very best of Ireland and Irish golf to the entire world.

People might worry about the size of the investment that is being made by the Irish taxpayer — the outlay will be around €50 million according to the initial Government figures. But it’s an intelligent investment when one considers the considerable return that golf gives the Irish economy year-on-year through the sport of golf.

The global Covid pandemic has hit Irish tourism hard but when the recovery comes and with an estimated promotional value of more than €100m, it's clear that the number of golfers coming to Ireland over the next 20 years is only going to grow and that’s because we have something unique.

Very few new links courses are being built anywhere in Ireland or Britain for environmental reasons so I can foresee that the value of links courses to the Irish economy is only going one way. As much as we have got great inland courses as well, those courses are going to benefit from the golfers coming to play a unique style of golf that is only really available in Britain and Ireland, and that’s links golf by the vast Atlantic Ocean or Irish Sea.

This guide to the 50 best-loved holes in Irish golf only grazes the surface, but it gives you a sense of the tremendous golfing riches that we have on our doorstep.

It’s essential for Ireland that we preserve and treasure our links course. They are the goose that laid the golden egg, the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to attracting visitors and in turn money contributed to the Irish economy.

I have so many favourite holes in Ireland, and quite a few of them are in Donegal, which is a county so close to my heart as it’s my parents’ home county.

It’s got all sorts of wonderful holes and by that I mean holes that give me a great spiritual and emotional connection. Everyone has their view on what makes a great hole. Maybe it’s in a part of the country that really appeals to you. Or perhaps the course holds happy memories for you.

It might just be its sheer importance in the history of the game or simply because it’s a hole you’re eager and excited to play. Golf, after all, is meant to be fun. Anyone’s choice of top holes is more about fun, emotion and enjoyment than pure golf architecture. It’s about that spiritual connection with the game and with nature, it’s also about the feelings that come with being out there playing the game with friends and family in places that have a deep resonance with us and bring us closer to the history and friendships formed by the game.

It could be some or all of those things, but for me, a great hole starts with the visual. Is it well-framed architecturally? Does it make great use of the natural terrain, whether that’s a tree or a bush or a great sand dune, or the ocean vista? Take the Old Head of Kinsale, where the Atlantic Ocean frames many of the holes. All great holes are framed in some way.

It could be set in a lovely little corner of the golf course – a little gem, framed by nature. I believe that just as a wonderful painting is often enhanced by a beautiful frame, it’s the same for an architect creating holes on a golf course.

The effect that technology has had on the distance golfers, particularly those at various elite levels, now hit the ball is one of the hottest topics in the game. But one of the great things about golf is that par-threes generally don’t age because they require such accuracy. They can’t be overpowered.

That’s why they have stood the test of time and why, when people think of great golf courses and favourite holes, par-threes always come to mind. I know that’s true for me.

A hole doesn’t have to over 200 yards long to be a great par-three — think of the 12th at Augusta National (155 yards), the seventh at Pebble Beach (109 yards) or the 15th at Cypress Point (157 yards).

Take the par-three sixth at Cruit Island up in Donegal, which is a place that’s very special to me. The hole is so unique, perched out on the cliff’s edge. You walk out onto that tee on the cliff, and you just can’t wait to play the shot over the Atlantic Ocean and the rocks.

Another hole in my top five would be the second hole at Portsalon. It’s a par-four that dog-legs left framed wonderfully by Portsalon Beach. It’s very much a risk-reward hole from tee to green.

I could pick all five of my holes from Donegal, to be honest, but I love the par-three 13th at County Sligo in Rosses Point and the Dell in Lahinch, only because of its uniqueness. As a designer, I don’t like blind par-threes, but as the Dell is so unique and so historic, it’s one of those holes you can’t wait to hit the shot on.

Rosses Point resonates with me because it’s where I made my breakthrough as an amateur by winning the Irish Close in 1989. It’s a classic Harry Colt course, and I love his designs more than any other designer. And that downhill par-three 13th is one of the great par-threes in the world with the tee hanging over the beach.

The 17th at County Sligo is another great hole there and it’s mostly because of the framing with the big hill behind the green. It’s risk-reward off the tee, so if you’re brave and hit it down the right-hand side, it opens up a view of the green.

Then you’ve got your second shot with the green sitting beautifully into the hill, requiring both accuracy and distance control as anything short will come tumbling back down the hill via the false front.

Many would also choose the brilliant par-three 15th at Portmarnock and I certainly wouldn’t disagree, however the 14th resonates more with me, you take your line off the tee from Ireland’s Eye then you are faced with a second shot to one of the best green designs I’ve seen anywhere in the world, nestling beautifully in the sand dunes.

Baltray is another favourite course of mine, and while the par-threes are wonderful — and the par-five third and sixth holes have stood the test of time because of their green designs — the short par-four 14th is a hole I can’t wait to play.

Downwind you can drive the green, but with all the run-offs, you have to be careful not to short-side yourself. Again, it’s a brilliantly constructed green, and if you have to lay up into the wind, it’s a really challenging pitch shot from 120 or 130 yards into a very small green. It really catches your interest and a really fun hole you always look forward to playing.

Going back to the emotion, I have an emotional tie to Grange, and for me, the best hole remains the fourth on the Love Course, where a very narrow tee shot puts a high premium on accuracy, followed by a long approach to a green design that’s built to be architecturally receptive. I think it’s one of the best holes you’ll play anywhere in the world for any standard of player.

In short, we’ve got so many great courses and wonderful, memorable and fun holes to play, we must make sure we protect and maintain these national treasures for future generations and the thousands of visitors who come to Ireland every year looking to experience something they can experience nowhere else.

Happy golfing,

Paul McGinley

My top five

1: 2nd Portsalon - 433 yards, Par 4

2: 13th County Sligo - 174 yards, Par 3

3: 5th Lahinch (Dell) - 154 yards, Par 3

4: 14th Portmarnock - 411 yards, Par 4

5: 3rd County Louth - 534 yards, Par 5