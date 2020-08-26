Close

Paul McGinley: My top five holes in a country with tremendous golfing riches

2014 Ryder Cup captain stresses that it’s essential for Ireland to preserve and treasure our links courses. They are the goose that laid the golden egg, the gift that keeps on giving.

Paul McGinley

THOUSANDS of overseas visitors will flock to Ireland for the 2027 Ryder Cup and enjoy one of the greatest spectacles in modern sport at Adare Manor in Limerick.

It’s a global event that reaches hundreds of millions worldwide, and it offers us the chance to showcase the very best of Ireland and Irish golf to the entire world.

People might worry about the size of the investment that is being made by the Irish taxpayer — the outlay will be around €50 million according to the initial Government figures. But it’s an intelligent investment when one considers the considerable return that golf gives the Irish economy year-on-year through the sport of golf.

