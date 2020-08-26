Close

Pat Ruddy: What makes a great golf hole? Here are my little pieces of heaven

Pat Ruddy
June 14, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; A general view of Rory McIlroy , Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman on the 7th green during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

WHAT makes a great golf hole? My problem is that I see every golf hole as great. I never met one I did not love and did not feel that in playing it I had spent 15-minutes of my life wisely.

That is what golf holes are — particles of your life — so do not spoil them with grumbling when your strokes go wrong. Rejoice in the moment. It is great to be there.

Of course, we are allowed to parse and analyse. Which is quite difficult in an age when the range of playing ability has widened so greatly. What is great for a young professional and what is great for an older citizen?

