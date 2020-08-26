Pat Ruddy: What makes a great golf hole? Here are my little pieces of heaven

WHAT makes a great golf hole? My problem is that I see every golf hole as great. I never met one I did not love and did not feel that in playing it I had spent 15-minutes of my life wisely.

That is what golf holes are — particles of your life — so do not spoil them with grumbling when your strokes go wrong. Rejoice in the moment. It is great to be there.

Of course, we are allowed to parse and analyse. Which is quite difficult in an age when the range of playing ability has widened so greatly. What is great for a young professional and what is great for an older citizen?

Now that I have played a little golf in nine decades my game is so far removed from that of a Shane Lowry or Rory McIlroy that we are almost on separate planets. But we share the splendid joy of playing on the same pitch.

It is possible for an old artefact to stay with the great ones on an acknowledged masterpiece such as Hole 7 at Pebble Beach which measures between 90 and 120-yards depending on your choice of tee. Small. But everyone looks forward to playing it from a high tee to a tiny green stuck out on rocks in the Pacific Ocean.

Great players have taken fives there. Modest players have had a hole-in-one!

Something for everyone is an important element of great design. And if it happens in a drop dead beautiful setting the icing is on the cake.

A great hole does not have to be a monster. But a monster must dwell within to tease and even torture the player soused in self-doubt. It can come down to a twisted pin position making a three-foot putt evil. The war ends only with the sound of ball in cup.

Greatness comes in many sizes, of course, such as at the 592-yard 13th at The European Club.

Again a high tee, the type beloved of Henry Cotton, to a zig-zag fairway which requires you to zig and zag in the correct sequence and if you land on the beach and have to ask a seal to move along out of the way take it as a bonus for an exciting day out. Isn’t it great to be alive.

A great golf hole is one which asks questions, rewards precision, has a green location and green full of mysteries, is curvaceous and beautiful with bunkers like pearls, ragged hair in the rough and nearly bald fast fairways, if you get surf on your turf and on your spectacles you are close to greatness.

It would be great if we could live forever.





My Top 5

There are simply hundreds of holes across the map of Ireland that I have happy memories of, and even dream of now and then. Which do I view as my favourite five? Well, tell me, how could a man go past his own ‘children’ in the form of holes he created himself? So, with only the slightest hint of apology...

12a at The European Club

There are two extra par 3s, named 7A and 12A, at The European Club. Both command magnificent views out over dunes to the Irish Sea and are capital places to sit for a while and suck a contemplative Coke. Suited to the establishment of monastic huts, 12A is big brother for Calamity Corner at Portrush. It measures 215 yards from a pulpit tee to a green which sits on a natural shelf in high dunes. Falls to the front and left are balanced by rapidly rising marram-clad hills on the right and at the back. The average player will take it on from 150 yards, while the best go to 200.

When I came on this site first I was given a fright by three courting couples springing up out of the long grasses and hastily adjusting their attire. My response: a place good enough for love has to be a great spot for golf.

Long twilight hours are spent there, chipping and watching the shadows grow, looking at the Irish Sea and murmuring to the spirit of my old journalist friend Joe Kelly, whose ashes are spread in that area and at hole 15. He knew a good spot when he saw one.

10 at County Sligo

I have loved this hole since playing a lot of golf at Rosses Point in the 1950s. It plays from a nicely elevated tee down a tumbling valley to a green which has a glorious backdrop of Ben Bulben and Glencar. I dreamt of being buried under that tee, standing up, with a window I could look out and watch generations of lucky hackers going down to the fairway.

When invited to renovate the great links I felt that the hole had become a bit short for championship golf at 384 yards, so we established a new tee 60 yards back and then extended the green by 69 yards to draw the eye and golf shots into Glencar. The rest of the hole and the original green were not disturbed so as to preserve the mastery of Harry Colt.

14 at Ballyliffin Glashedy

My soul is linked to this hole due to its magnificence and the story of its birth. It is a downhill par 3 playing between 122 and 200 yards to a wide but shallow green which sits on a terrace in the dunes with a backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean and the Glashedy Rock itself.

Not everyone understood the plan for this hole – some did not want it – and so it was that I went out one night with two machine operators and shaped the hillside by moonlight! The show had to go on to schedule. I expected some irate folk to come and pike me to death at dawn but fortunately it rained heavily and the job was done and everyone loves it. Apart from the great golf shot to be played, one can stand and drink in panoramic views of dunes, mountains and ocean – a full 360 degrees of heaven.

13 at Druids Glen

One could select nine or more holes at Druids Glen to include in a list of favourites. But when pressed to choose I have to pick one from the gorgeous glen itself and that is Hole 13, which is a par 4 of 470 yards playing from a high tee down a bending fairway and across a lake to a narrow and beautiful tree-framed green. This hole took a lot of work. A rocky hillside had to be moved to the right to open the view to the fairway. Rock had to be broken for a distance of 100 yards, 15 yards deep and 30 yards wide to gain the required image of trees, river and fairway.

My tip is to go to the back tee on Hole 12 to gain a total view of this great hole from tee to green. It is one of the greatest sights in golf, so you mustn’t miss it by being distracted by the majesty of the par 3 12th, which is another classic.

This is an area abounding in spots to sit down, eat a sandwich and watch the world go by. Then, if you play the hole nicely, the rapture is total.

3 at Rosapenna Sandy Hills

It is with a feeling of guilt that one has to leave out totally awe-inspiring places like Portsalon, St Margaret’s, Ballymascanlon, Wicklow, Connemara Isles and Northwest. All of them dramatic and golfing Gardens of Eden – but the Editor said five!

Rosapenna just could not be left out. Working slowly for more than 20 years, I created ten new holes for the Old Tom Morris-Pat Ruddy links and a completely new links called Sandy Hills, which is definitely one of the best golf links on the planet and completes a magnificent north coast quartet with Portsalon, Ballyliffin and Portrush.

As the name implies, the new links runs over the great dunes and I took care to hold and frame great ocean views out over Sheephaven and Mulroy bays from greens 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 14 to enhance the golf holes and the human experience.

My favourite hole is the par 3 third, which features a pitch of about 180 yards across a deep valley of luxuriant marram grasses to a shelf green backed by the full vista of Sheephaven Bay. Here I take a deep breath knowing that the game is now on for sure and for the next few hours I will be lost to the world.



