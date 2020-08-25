Golf fans in for a treat as we reveal our choice of Ireland’s top 50 holes

This Thursday our list of the top 50 holes in Irish golf will be published in the Irish Independent and on Independent.ie

Teamwork is the key to success in any enterprise, so we have called on some of the biggest names in Irish golf to add their magical touch to our list of 'The Top 50 Holes in Irish Golf'

Deciding what makes a great hole is as subjective a task as defining great beauty, but in choosing our Top 50, we feel we have captured at least part of the essence of what makes Ireland such a place of pilgrimage for golfers from every corner of the globe.

Created to herald the return of the Irish Independent Tee to Green golf supplement in association with AIG on September 3, we’ve put together a 48-page colour supplement that will be available free with the Irish Independent on Thursday August 27, and also online at Independent.ie.

Not only will you discover which holes made the final list – the high-tariff terrors, the great beauties, the quirky ones we all love so well – but we also asked a host of top Irish players and designers to give us a personal Top-5 and their views on what makes a great hole great. Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington profiles the Irish holes that keep him awake at night, while Paul McGinley provides his Top-5 and pens a foreword explaining the importance of our unique links courses to the Irish economy as we prepare for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

You will hear the voice of Open champion Shane Lowry describing his favourites and the views of fellow tour players Eamonn Darcy, Gavin Moynihan, Paul Dunne, Cormac Sharvin and Leona Maguire on the holes they love most.

You can also compare your favourites with those of amateur greats such as James Sugrue, Mark Gannon, Declan Branigan and Olivia Mehaffey or read what golf course architects Pat Ruddy, Ken Kearney and Jeff Howes consider the vital ingredients that go into creating holes that are simply irresistible.

But that is not all.

The digital version of ‘The Top 50 Holes in Irish Golf’ features audio descriptions of the favourites of PGA professionals, club managers or top amateurs with a deep love and understanding of Irish golf.

Not only do McGinley, Harrington and Lowry talk about their favourites, but so too do other familiar names such as Barry Reddan, Carol Wickham, Peter O’Keeffe, Dr Kevin Flanagan, Robin Dawson, Hazel Kavanagh, Gary Murphy, Noel Fox and Kevan Whitson, to name just a few.

Spectacular photography helps bring it all to life while the digital version also features unique flyover videos from home-grown industry specialists Golfbirdie and GolfGraffix, whose new digital scoring app on its ClubNet platform has proved to be such a help to clubs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Online Editors