From Ballybunion to Royal County Down, Belmullet to Bettystown: The Top 50 Holes in Irish Golf

Teamwork is the key to success in any enterprise, so we called on some of the biggest names in Irish golf to add their magical touch to our list of The Top 50 Holes in Irish Golf.

Deciding what makes a great hole is as subjective a task as defining great beauty, but in choosing our Top 50, we feel we have captured at least part of the essence of what makes Ireland a place of pilgrimage for golfers from every corner of the globe. The holes that made our final list include high-tariff terrors, the great beauties and the quirky ones we all love so well – but we also asked a host of top Irish players and designers to give us a personal Top 5 and their views on what makes a great hole great.

Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington profiles the Irish holes that keep him awake at night, while Paul McGinley provides his Top 5 and pens a foreword explaining the importance of our unique links courses to the Irish economy.

You will hear the voice of Open champion Shane Lowry describing his favourites and the views of fellow tour players Eamonn Darcy, Gavin Moynihan, Paul Dunne, Cormac Sharvin and Leona Maguire on the holes they love most.

You can also compare your favourites with those of amateur greats such as James Sugrue, Mark Gannon, Declan Branigan and Olivia Mehaffey or read what golf course architects Pat Ruddy, Ken Kearney and Jeff Howes consider the vital ingredients in an irresistible hole. But that is not all.

This digital version of The Top 50 Holes in Irish Golf features audio descriptions of the favourites of PGA professionals, club managers and top amateurs, familiar names such as Barry Reddan, Carol Wickham, Peter O’Keeffe, Dr Kevin Flanagan, Robin Dawson, Hazel Kavanagh, Gary Murphy, Noel Fox and Kevan Whitson, to name just a few.

Spectacular photography helps bring it all to life while the digital version also features unique flyover videos from Golfbirdie and Golfgraffix, whose new digital scoring app on its ClubNet platform has been such a help to clubs during the pandemic.





50. Wicklow

6th, 406 yards, par 4

Some golf holes just blow you away, and that’s not a thought you want standing on the sixth tee at Wicklow. The club’s signature hole features a daunting drive from a tee the locals call ‘The Nose’, perched just yards from the cliff’s edge. It requires a 190-yard carry over the rocks and crashing waves of the Irish Sea to reach the safely of the fairway.

A beautiful hole with stunning views, you can bail out right and struggle to make five or take the tiger line, close your eyes and pray.

49. Lee Valley

15th, 535 yards, par 5

Fred Couples’ favourite hole when he played a match with designer Christy O’Connor Jnr at the opening of the course in 1993. Strategically placed water gives the faint-hearted an option of playing to the right of the well-trapped green.

With out of bounds left and trees right, a three-wood is a good option from the tee. A mid-iron right of the lake leaves you in position to attack a well-guarded green.

48. Corballis Links

4th, 105 yards, par 3

A favourite course for our young touring players when home, this links jewel features some fantastic holes with the short fourth a real gem.

It plays downhill from a high tee, offering mouth-watering views of Lambay, Malahide and Howth as you ponder your plan of attack. Heavily protected by bunkers, you will struggle to make bogey if you miss the green.

47. Laytown & Bettystown

7th (Warren), 395 yards, par 4

A straightaway par-four played from a high tee cut into the sand dunes to a fairway that narrows the further you hit the ball. The green is very undulating and well-protected with run-offs into deep greenside bunkers, demanding a precise approach. The green, while large, is effectively smaller than it looks.

Home club of Des Smyth and Declan Branigan, this is an exceptionally well-designed hole as to hit the driver the player has to be extremely accurate as the fairway narrows at around 270 yards. A lay-up off the tee, however, leaves a medium or long iron into a green which is very well protected.

46. Esker Hills

4th, 391 yards, par 4

Home of the Open champion Shane Lowry, this stunning par-four plays uphill to a plateau fairway that then veers right, funnelling through a narrow valley to an elevated green that’s protected by bunkers (short and long).

You must hit a good drive to the left side of the raised plateau, leaving a 160-yard approach over the valley. One of Christy O’Connor Jnr’s best designs — and also the most expensive hole he created at Esker Hills — a par here is always a bonus.

45. Woodenbridge

18th, 553 yards, (455 for Ladies), par 5

A carry of 160 yards over the River Avoca is required to make the fairway from the white tees. The river then runs all the way up the left-hand side of a hole featuring nine well-placed bunkers, three of them in the landing zone.

With three more bunkers in the lay-up area and three more protecting the two-tiered green, par is always a good score here at this potential card-wrecker. Aim for the centre of the green with your third as shots heading left can easily run off the slope, out of bounds. A beauty.

44. Mullingar

10th, 474 yards, par 4

The lovely par-three second remains a classic, but the 10th resonates with many as a testing opening question on the back nine in many a Mullingar Scratch Trophy.

Refreshed after a quick pitstop in the clubhouse, it’s tempting to take on the big oak tree on the right, but the safe play is left, leaving a long approach (for the average golfer) to a well-bunkered green that sits at an angle to you, requiring excellent distance control.

43. Ardglass

1st, 335 yards, par 4

Opening holes are meant to set you at your ease, but if you turn up at Ardglass hoping for a gentle start, you are in for a rude awakening. This spectacular par-four is played from just in front of the clubhouse, across the rocks and the foaming Irish Sea to a sloping fairway requiring an accurate short iron approach to a narrow, elevated green.

The whole of Ireland is on your right, so don’t be afraid to hit a driver off the tee to the right-hand side of the fairway. With the flag generally in the middle or at the back of the green, make sure you carry the front bunker if you are to open your round with a par.

42. Royal Belfast

10th, 303 yards, par 4

Harry Colt has designed some of the game’s greatest courses and he weaved his magic at Royal Belfast, where those with vivid imaginations can see the ghost of the Titanic as they stare out onto Belfast Lough. The course has been lovingly restored in recent years and the short par-four 10th is just one of several outstanding holes.

Played from a low tee to a fairway plateau, it curves gently to the left with a high pine marking the tiger line to the pin. Not even Rory McIlroy could make that carry over the mature trees, though local lore claims he’s carried it with a three wood. The sensible play is a 200-yard tee shot up the right, leaving a tricky second to a tiny green. Magical.

41. Hermitage

10th, 175 yards, par 3

There are many challenging holes at Hermitage, but few you look forward to playing as much as the august 10th. recently enhanced by (re)GOLF as part of a major renovation of the bunkers on the back nine.

Played from a high tee, it offers a panoramic view of the Liffey Valley towards a well-bunkered green that sits 200 feet below you with the river beyond. Commitment is everything, so pick your club with care, and watch that ball soar towards its target.

40. Bunclody

15th, 407 Yards, par 4

Played from an elevated tee towards a large tree in the middle of the fairway, finding the short grass is only part of the challenge. A mountain stream cascades into a pool that protects the left side of the green and runs in front of the putting surface and down the right side of the fairway, threatening drives heading right. Golfers should favour the left-hand side of the fairway, avoiding the tree.

A good drive will break the back of this hole but the second shot over water to a well-bunkered green makes it one of the most intimidating on the course. Make sure you take enough club.

39. Seapoint

18th, 555 yards, par 5

A challenging and well-defended par-five that snakes along the coastline towards a small green that you miss at your peril. Created by Des Smyth and Declan Branigan, this double dogleg is one of the most challenging par-fives in Irish golf and rarely reached in two without the help of a strong tailwind.

Extreme care must be taken from the tee to avoid the fairway bunker on the left or the beach on the right, which is out of bounds. If you find the left-half of the fairway, you are then faced with a problematic lay-up as three fairway bunkers await 80 and 150 yards from the green, leaving a third that requires pinpoint accuracy with a short iron to avoid a deep greenside bunker and myriad run-offs.

38. Tramore

13th, 355 yards, par 4

The sea breeze is always a factor at Tramore and well-positioned drains will make you pause for thought as you size up your tee shot at the 13th. Shot placement is key so favour the left side off the tee as there is more room there than you think.

The second shot demands you hit left of centre but beware of bunkers back left. A super short, par-four.

37. Carton House (O’Meara)

15th, 557 yards, par 5

Situated on the banks of the River Rye, this lovely par-five asks you to cross the river not once but twice if you are playing from the back tees. It snakes right, then left, and only the biggest of hitters can go for it in two.

A lay-up leaves an enticing third as you contemplate the salmon weir and a testing short iron to a green that sits below the lovely Shell Cottage.

36. Headfort (New)

10th, 412 yards, par 4

A demanding left to right dogleg over water to a tree-lined fairway with a small angled green. A precise tee shot down the left-hand side of the fairway gives you the best approach into the green.

Miss the fairway and the hole shows its teeth.

35. Slieve Russell

13th (Watergate), 528 yards, par 5

The signature hole on this wonderfully strategic golf course in Cavan, it’s easy to see why the Maguire twins, Leona and Lisa, became such stars.

With water protecting the left side of this right-to-left dogleg, big hitters hoping to challenge the green in two should aim as close to the iconic SR sign as they dare. Play down the right towards the fairway bunkers, and you can lay up and pitch and putt for your birdie on what is a tricky, sloping green.

34. Carlow

16th, 442 yards, par 4

Sweeping from a high tee to a wide fairway in the valley below, the picturesque, index two 16th requires an accurate tee shot to avoid trees left and rough right before taking on a tough second to the elevated green.

Finding the 16th fairway on this Tom Simpson design is crucial if you are hoping to make a par-four here. If you do that, you have a testing second, often with a fairway wood, to an elevated green that banks from the left towards the putting surface. Miss right and sand awaits.

33. Cork Golf Club

5th, 578 yards, par 5

While the 449-yard fourth is considered one of the best par-fours in Ireland, the long fifth is equally testing and memorable. A long, straight drive is essential as there is trouble both in front and on each side with Lough Mahon a constant threat down the right-hand side.

Find the undulating fairway and the big hitter may be tempted to go for the green in two, but it is a small putting surface and protected on the left by sand with a watery grave lurking just a few yards right. A birdie or even an eagle is possible for those capable of hitting two big shots, but it also offers the less gifted player the chance to pitch and putt for a memorable birdie.

32. Lough Erne Resort

10th, 347 yards, par 4

Jutting out into Lough Erne at the Faldo Course, the bigger hitters will enjoy having a crack at the peninsula green on a hole dubbed ‘Emerald Isle’. With water all down the right-hand side, the best option is to play for position from the tee. If you hit down the left to the top of the slope, you will be leaving yourself a short shot to the green.

There are five tee boxes, so if you are brave enough, you can have a pop at it from the whites from 287 yards, which is the regular tee for visitors. Otherwise, pick your 200-yard club, and you will have less than 100 yards to get home. Great fun but also a regular card-wrecker.

31. Concra Wood

4th, 594 yards, par 5

A jewel in Monaghan, Concra Wood has hosted the European Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge and this a double dogleg par-five with its peninsula green is a genuine three-shot hole. Unless you are a massive hitter and can carry the corner on the right, a 220 or 230-yard tee shot leaves a lay-up with a rescue or fairway wood, taking the water out of play.

This will leave you 120 yards to the pin and with water threatening on the left, a par will feel like a birdie.

30. Grange

(Love Course)

4th, 410 yards, par 4

A beautiful, strategic par-four, framed by pines and Monterey cypress (macrocarpa), where accuracy off the tee is paramount. The tee shot must find the right-hand side of the fairway to open up a view of the long, well countered and tricky green.

Miss the fairway right or left and you are blocked out, leaving a tricky recovery. Despite the advantages of modern technology, it remains one of the great James Braid designs.

29. Fota Island

18th, 507 yards, par 5

An exciting, risk-reward par-five and a terrific finish to your day. The tee-shot is played through a tunnel of trees, but a good drive will give you the chance to take on the peninsula green in two.

It juts out into a lake, which means it is surrounded on three sides by water. Nevertheless, a birdie here could be a match-winner for the brave.

28. Killarney (Mahony’s Point)

18th, 190 yards. par 3

Long before the advent of Ireland’s great resort courses, the 18th at Killarney was a star in its own right. One of the most memorable holes in golf, this par-three of nearly 200 yards requires a brave tee shot to carry the corner of Lough Leane.

Named ‘Heaven’s Reflex’, you can find out why when you play one of the most photographed holes in world golf.

27. Cruit Island

6th 137 yards, par 3

Regarded by many as the best nine-hole links in Ireland, wild and windy Cruit Island should make every golfer's bucket list. There are no par-fives on what is arguably Ireland’s most remote golf courses, but it is full of surprises and the par-three sixth the most memorable hole.

It is situated on the cliff edge, requiring a brave shot over two inlets of the wild Atlantic with anything from a wedge to a wood. One of the most spectacular holes in golf.

Video by thetravellinggolfer.com.au

26. Portmarnock Links

17th, 212 yards, par 3

A fearsome hole from any tee, this challenging par-three plays to a severely raised green, protected on the left by a cavernous bunker that’s more than nine-feet deep.

Holding the green with either a long iron or at times a driver will test the best. Finishing short leaves a tricky bump and run up the slope, or an even trickier third! A birdie here is a rare bird and par a prize.

25. Rosapenna (Sandy Hills)

3rd, 177 yards, par 3

Golf is an immersive experience at Rosapenna, but the short third on the Sandy Hills Links is one of those links holes that lives long in the memory.

Not long, you must play across a valley of marram grasses to a shelf green offering wonderful views of Sheephaven Bay. A links classic and one of designer Pat Ruddy’s favourites.

24. Royal Dublin

16th (Dolly), 285 yards, par 4

While the famous 18th, Garden, is arguably the signature hole at Royal Dublin, the drivable 16th, Dolly, is a gem to play and a great test of your golfing brain.

Even if you carry two cross bunkers, four more lie in wait short of the large but cleverly sloped green, protected by myriad run-offs. It tempts you to try and make three but a four is always a great score at one of Irish golf’s iconic, short par-fours.

23. Portsalon

2nd (Strand), 433 yards, par 4

Offering a fantastic vista, this blockbuster par-four is played from a high tee to a fairway running diagonally along a sea inlet and then across a river to a well-bunkered green. If you find the fairway, you have a choice — be a hero and go for the green or lay-up short of the river.

The choice is yours, but it will require two outstanding shots to find the green in regulation on what is widely regarded as one of Ireland’s most beautiful holes.

22. The K Club (Palmer)

17th (Half Moon), 424 yards, par 4

This frightening but beautiful par-four follows the curve of the Liffey from right to left. A brave tee-shot that challenges the river will leave a short iron into the green. However, failure can be expensive. The right side is festooned with trees and rough while left is fatal.

Just ask Thomas Bjorn, who pumped three balls into the water here en route to an 11 in the 2004 Smurfit European Open, handing the title to Kenneth Ferrie as Andrew Coltart was in the process of four-putting the 17th green to remove himself from the picture.

21. Ballyliffin (Old)

1st, 397 yards, par 4

Mother Nature is golf’s most prolific designer, and there are few better examples of her handiwork than the first on the Old Course at Ballyliffin.

The beauty of the hole, a simple par-four, lies in its fairway, which is full of so many rippling, humps and hollows that you may be presented with an awkward lie for your approach. Nature at work.

20. Mount Juliet

4th, 404 yards, par 4

Once the home of the McCalmont family and of the Ballylinch Stud which produced many a champion, Mount Juliet is one of Ireland’s thoroughbred parkland courses. This lovely Jack Nicklaus design was set to host the Dubai Duty Free in May, and while the short third is one of the signature holes, water also plays a significant role at the fourth.

A medium-length par-four, the demanding tee shot must be threaded through a narrow gap and should you find the rough or fail to find the ideal spot down the left-hand-side, water will be on your mind. It protects the right side of the hole, meaning white knuckles are the order of the day as you try to find a green that slopes from back to front. Don’t go long either. A watery grave awaits there too.

19. Druids Glen

13th, 491 yards, par 4

It’s easy to fall under the spell of Druids Glen, especially when standing on the elevated tee at this spectacular and beautiful par-four. Set in the glen which gives the course its name, it is played from an elevated tee to a fairway protected on the right by a meandering stream.

If you find the short grass, a long approach over water awaits. But you must make sure you don’t flirt with the overhanging tree on the right to find the green on this beautiful hole.

18. Carne (Belmullet)

17th “An Muiríneach” (Hackett Course) 428 yards, par 4

Played from an elevated tee to a fairway with huge drop-offs on either side of the landing area, you must thread your second shot through a narrow gap to a long green protected by a huge swale on the right and a dune on the left.

It’s the epitome of the spirit of Carne, which was the last great course built by the late, great Eddie Hackett. A hole worthy of an Open Championship, where accuracy is the key at every turn, and a par is a great achievement. As Hackett said: “If ever the Lord intended land for a golf course, Carne has it.”

17. Old Head of Kinsale

12th (Courcean Stage), 564 yards, par 5

Occupying a stunning headland reaching out over two miles into the Atlantic Ocean, the Old Head of Kinsale is one of the greatest experiences in golf. With its iconic lighthouse, it’s spectacular from the word go and the 12th, which hugs the towering clifftops from start to finish, must be one of the most intimidating in the game, perched 300 feet above the broiling Atlantic. It certainly got Tiger Woods’ attention.

The story goes that when told the right-to-left dogleg was called the Courcean Stage, he said: “You should rename it and call it Holy S**t!”

16. Portstewart

1st (Tubber Patrick) 427 yards, Par 4

One of the grand opening holes in Irish golf, aim left off the tee but be careful to avoid the new bunkers at the corner of the dogleg if you are going to find the green in regulation. With St Patrick's Well - a source of water since the Stone Age - situated just a short chip from the tee, it might be wise to bless yourself before letting fly.

There are no bunkers on the hole, but two sound shots are required to find the green in regulation. With St Patrick’s Well – a source of water since the Stone Age – situated just a short chip from the tee, it might be wise to bless yourself before letting fly.

15. The Island

13th (Broadmeadow), Par 3, 223 yards

There’s something indescribably romantic about The Island, one of the jewels in Ireland’s links crown, bordered on three sides by water, its massive dunes the only protection from the winds that appear to blow almost incessantly.

While the 10th and 14th will get your attention, the short 13th is a classic short hole. It’s intimidating too, with out of bounds right and a grass bunker short, you can still play left and feed the ball in towards the pin and walk away unscathed.

14. Tralee Golf Links

17th (Ryan’s Daughter), 358 yards, par 4

The par-three third remains one of Tralee’s most spectacular holes, forcing you to play a terrifying shot across the foaming sea. But then Arnold Palmer’s first links design is teeming with great holes, and the 17th stands out as one of the most beautiful and enjoyable as it doglegs gently to the right.

While not long, it plays uphill, requiring an accurate drive and a testing uphill approach from around 150 yards to an exposed green overlooking Barrow Strand, a graveyard for the Spanish Armada and happily remembered by movie buffs for its role in David Lean’s epic, Ryan’s Daughter.

13. Enniscrone

16th (The Long Bank), 545 yards, par 5

It says it all about the charms of Enniscrone in the wild west of Ireland that Finland’s Mikko Ilonen still speaks fondly of the great links by Killala Bay, scene of his 1999 West of Ireland Championship victory. The Dunes Course was designed by Eddie Hackett but the 16th, one of the new holes, was created by Donald Steel and Martin Ebert in the early 2000s and it’s a treasure.

Curving majestically from left to right at the foot of a towering dune, no bunkers are needed to make this spectacular, three-shot hole. It’s brilliance dawns as you walk to the 17th tee and survey its majesty from above.

12. Waterville

12th (Mass Hole), 200 yards, par 3

The par-five 11th, Tranquility, is a beautiful hole, isolated in the dunes. But the par-three 12th remains one of Waterville’s, and Eddie Hackett’s, most iconic holes. Known as the Mass Hole, as the plaque nearby explains, it was where the locals celebrated Mass in secret, under pain of death during the 18th century.

The original links design called for the green to be placed in a hollow, but when local workmen declared the area to be sacred ground and refused to disturb the site, Hackett relocated it and created a masterpiece.

11. Ballyliffin (Glashedy Course)

14th, 182 yards, par 3

It sits at the heart of what they call the Golden Triangle at the Donegal resort — that magical run from the 12th to the 15th on the Glashedy Course. With a backdrop of Glashedy Rock, the 14th is a beautiful par-three, tumbling downhill from the top of a high dune.

Its construction is a tale in itself. Some members were loathed to see their favourite hill disturbed, but designer Pat Ruddy had a vision and worked for 10 hours through the night in freezing February with two bulldozer men, two excavator operators and a dump-truck driver. The hole was completed by dawn’s early light and nobody complained. As Jon Rahm said: “The views from the seventh and 14th tees are probably some of the prettiest sights you’ll get in golf. It’s really beautiful.”

10. County Louth

5th (The Haven), 173 yards, par 3

One of the game’s great par-threes, the elevated green sits under a high dune and is protected short by pot bunkers with run-offs on all sides. Miss right and making four will be a challenge while shots heading left or long will tumble away into trouble, just as Tom Simpson and Molly Gourlay intended.

“I would put the fifth as one one of the best holes in the world,” Pádraig Harrington said. “It is just 173 yards, not a beast of a hole but just a superb par-three, it really is. I would definitely put five as my favourite hole in Baltray. But you don’t miss it right!”

9. Adare Manor

18th, 585 yards, par 5

If you were terrified of the River Maigue standing on the 15th tee, you will have to deal with it at least twice on this terrific par-five. Those hoping to go for the green in two must take the tiger line down the left side, flirting with the river where England’s Richard Finch famously took an early bath on route to victory in the 2008 Irish Open.

A good drive down the right will still allow you to play for the pristine, bentgrass approach left of the green or take your chances and go for the jackpot. If you lay-up, you must be careful to avoid the water at all costs. The third shot across the river is fraught with danger given that the firm and fast green sits at an angle to the player, protected short by water, left by sand and long by a ferocious swale where the putter is your friend. A truly great finishing hole that will likely make for riveting viewing when the course host the 2027 Ryder Cup matches.

8. County Sligo

17th (The Gallery), 470 yards, par 4

A visit to Rosses Point is a golfing pilgrimage for the faithful and as you tee it up under Ben Bulben’s watchful gaze, you will play many great holes on this Harry Colt masterpiece. If the weather gods are angry, you may be pleading for mercy as you head down| the home stretch and there is no let-up at the magnificent par-four, which plays uphill, against the prevailing breeze.

While it’s over 270 yards from the back tee to run through the fairway, a big drive down the right-hand-side is required to give you a full view of one of the most theatrical green settings in golf. There are no bunkers to catch what will likely be an uphill approach of more than 200 yards. Making this treacherous green is only half the battle as it slopes severely from back to front. A par here is something to treasure, just like those magnificent Sligo views of Ben Bulben and Knocknarea. A magical place.

7. County Louth

14th, 322 yards, par 4

One of the great drivable par-fours in Irish golf, the 14th at Baltray is the perfect example of that old adage that small is beautiful. Played from a high tee, a favourable wind will give the big hitters a chance to go for the green on a hole that does not need bunkers for its defence.

If you avoid the heavy rough, you will have a short iron to an elevated and highly contoured green that will reward the crisp strike and repel the poor shot, leaving you a testing recovery chip. Finding the fairway is generally key to making birdie as even the greatest players in Irish golf have walked away pencilling in a six or worse having had no more than the flick of a wedge for their approach.

6. Lahinch

5th (Dell), 154 yards, par 3

Lahinch has many great holes from the spectacular sixth and the delightful short par-four 13th to the muscular 15th to name but a few. But it’s impossible to play the charming Clare links without The Dell being indelibly marked on your consciousness.

It’s an almost totally blind, 154-yard par-three where the green nestles in the bosom of two dunes, the first of them topped with a whitewashed stone indicating the line to the pin.

Like the famous fourth, Klondyke, it’s one of two holes created in 1894 when Old Tom Morris was commissioned to make full use of the natural links terrain and Lahinch’s dramatic dunes and a must-play hole for any keen golfer, even if it would never be designed today. As precious a gem as you will find in Irish golf and utterly unforgettable.

5. The European Club

7th (Arnold Palmer), 470 yards, par 4

Named after one of the most swashbuckling players of all time, the seventh at The European Club is not for the faint-hearted. Its creator, Pat Ruddy, is a master in his use of the optical illusion and what he describes as “the death penalty” that awaits failure at this muscular par-four makes it the ultimate hole for the golfing thrill-seeker.

With a stream, which is out of bounds, running almost the entire length of the right-hand-side, it is fraught with danger. A reed bed, which is out of range for most from the back tee, immediately draws the eye, tempting you to brave the far more dangerous line to the right.

Add to that the fact that the fairway narrows as the hole progresses and the reverse telescopic effect makes you believe the green is miles away. With OB lurking green side and two ominous bunkers faced with railway sleepers awaiting the ball heading left, it’s what WB Yeats would have described as “a terrible beauty” and one of golf’s must-play holes.

4. Royal Portrush

16th (Calamity Corner), 236 yards, par 3

Great golf holes don’t have to be intimidating by definition, but the 16th at Royal Portrush most certainly falls into this category. From the Championship tee, it’s a 236-yard terror, requiring the golfer to carry a deep chasm on the right handmade to get close to a hole cut on the right half of the green.

The sensible golfer can play for the front left corner hoping to catch a piece of the green or, at worst, run into Bobby Locke’s Hollow, leaving them a relatively straightforward pitch towards the flag. Shane Lowry went 3-2-3-3 there en route to his memorable win in The Open last summer on a hole ranked the third most difficult with a scoring average of 3.37.

3. Ballybunion (Old Course)

11th (Watson’s) 473 yards, par 4

One of the finest par-fours in the world, this links classic is not for the faint-hearted — especially for the right-hander with a slice. Set hard by the Atlantic shoreline, the prevailing wind blows off the ocean from your right, forcing you to take a brave line down the boundary line, or even further right, if you want to find the bunkerless fairway below and the ideal line home from the left side of the fairway.

The second shot is a deliciously tempting one, played downhill to a green guarded in front by twin dunes that stand on sentry duty like the pillars of Hercules.

It’s a high tariff shot that forces you to carry you approach all the way to a small, narrow green where there is trouble lurking on every side. As the great American golf scribe Herbert Warren Wind wrote of his visit to the course in 1971, the 11th is “a perfect beauty … that tumbles downhill along the cliffs to an inviting green.”

2. Portmarnock

15th, 203 yards, par 3

Great courses are replete with great holes and Portmarnock could boast half a dozen worthy of the name. The brilliant, short par-four eighth with its enchanting green, the beguiling tactical challenge of the 10th, the brilliantly designed 14th with its sensational green complex or the risk-reward nature of the 16th are some of the finest holes in the game.

It’s been said that what makes a hole genuinely great is its memorability and in that regard, it would be hard to beat the design brilliance of the par-three 15th. Set hard by the beach, it measures over 200 yards from the back tee, and if the wind is blowing left to right, the golfer must fly his ball over the Valley of Sin on the left to find the green or over the out of bounds fencing bordering the beach, if it is blowing from the seaside.

Highly skilled players can try to hold their shot against the breeze on a hole where a bogey is often a challenge.

Ben Crenshaw won his first overseas title at Portmarnock in 1976, capturing the Carroll’s Irish Open. He conceded, however, that the course was the real winner. “Especially that 15th,” he said. “I vividly remember the hole. I used to call it the easiest par-five in the world. You’d have to start it out-of-bounds to get on the green.”

1: Royal County Down

4th, 227 yards, par 3

Ask Royal County Down head professional Kevan Whitson his favourite spot on the great Newcastle links, and he won’t hesitate for a second. “The back tee at the fourth,” he says at the course where the Mourne Mountains sweep down to the sea. “I never tire of it.

When I stand there and look at that view, it brings me back to when I first came here more than 20 years ago. It’s still the same, still absolutely magical – one of the great views in golf with the mountains sitting behind the golf course.

It is just amazing.” Considering the beauty of the ninth, the difficulty of the wonderful seventh and eighth, his choice of the fourth speaks volumes about its merits. Measuring 228 yards from the elevated back tee, it’s one of the great par-threes in golf, challenging the golfer to fly a nest of bunkers with a long-iron and find a long, narrow green that is defended by gentle run-offs on each side.

Accuracy is key on this hugely intimidating par-three where the shot that comes up short will disappear into one of those famous, fringe-topped bunkers while approaches missing left, right or long will leave a very challenging chip.