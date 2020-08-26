Close

From Ballybunion to Royal County Down, Belmullet to Bettystown: The Top 50 Holes in Irish Golf

The Old Head of Kinsale

Brian Keogh

Teamwork is the key to success in any enterprise, so we called on some of the biggest names in Irish golf to add their magical touch to our list of The Top 50 Holes in Irish Golf.

Deciding what makes a great hole is as subjective a task as defining great beauty, but in choosing our Top 50, we feel we have captured at least part of the essence of what makes Ireland a place of pilgrimage for golfers from every corner of the globe. The holes that made our final list include high-tariff terrors, the great beauties and the quirky ones we all love so well – but we also asked a host of top Irish players and designers to give us a personal Top 5 and their views on what makes a great hole great.

Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington profiles the Irish holes that keep him awake at night, while Paul McGinley provides his Top 5 and pens a foreword explaining the importance of our unique links courses to the Irish economy.

