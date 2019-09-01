'Too many mistakes' - Play-off agony for Rory McIlroy as he comes up short in European Masters in Switzerland

Rory McIlroy came up agonisingly short in his efforts to win back-to-back tournaments as his missed putt on the play-off hole handed Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg claimed his maiden European Tour title at the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Rory McIlroy came up agonisingly short in his efforts to win back-to-back tournaments as his missed putt on the play-off hole handed Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg claimed his maiden European Tour title at the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre.

With the tournament reaching a thrilling conclusion as five players contested a play-off, McIlroy, Lorenzo Gagli, Kalle Samooja and Andres Romero were outsmarted by Soderberg on the first extra play-off hole.

All five players had finished on 14 under par but Soderberg, who bogeyed the 17th, held his nerve to hole a mid-range putt on the first play-off hole.

That piled the pressure on McIlroy to respond and the world no.2 pushed his putt to the left of the hole as he failed to follow up his FedEx Cup victory last weekend with another big win.

The win is a huge moment in Soderberg's career, with 28-year-old who arrived in Switzerland with his playing rights for next season turning his career around with a breakthrough win.

"Just too many mistakes," admitted McIlroy. "I had 13 bogies during the week and even though I made enough birdies, I didn't quite have it over the week.

"I had a good run over the last nine there, but the putt lacked a bit of speed in the play-off. It started on the right line, but it wasn't quite the right speed.

"This is my seventh event in eight weeks and little mental errors creep in when you play that much golf. A sloppy finish yesterday cost me and it just wasn't mean to be.

"It was a still a solid week, coming across the Atlantic and playing here. Now I'm looking forward to a couple of weeks off. I will rest, recover and try and get myself up for a big even at Wentworth in a couple of weeks."

