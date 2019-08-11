Rory McIlroy produced an erratic final round at The Northern Trust tournament in New Jersey, as Patrick Reed stormed to victory to collect the $1,665,000 top prize.

'Too many bogeys' - More final day despair for Rory McIlroy as Patrick Reed wins in New Jersey

McIlroy fired seven bogeys in an error-strewn round that also featured some high points that included a fine long-range putt on the 16th green, as he again failed to take advantage of a promising position heading into the final round and ended up tied for sixth.

"Too many bogeys," he told Sky Sports. "I made enough birdies, seven birdies today, but too many loose shots.

"I haven't really had it this week being in control of my irons and my wedges. So it was some good, some bad, some average and if I had better control of my ball, I could have shot some better rounds.

"It looks like I'm going to move up from three to two in the FedEx Cup standings, but it is frustrating to feel like your game is there and you are not getting it out. I'm still right there and I have to keep going.

"I said to my caddie that I need to pretend I have dropped a shot because I tend to hit a birdie on the next hole, but we go again next week and I just need to cut down on the dropped shots."

Reed held his nerve to win as he shot a final round of 69 towin his first tournament since his 2018 Masters victory, as he finished one clear of Mexico's Abraham Ancer, with Spain's John Rahm spurning chances to get in the mix at the top of the leaderboard as he finished third alongside Harold Varner III.

McIlroy now heads to the BMW Championship in Chicago next week in prime position to challenge for the FedEx Cup and the $15m prize on offer for the player who finishes top after the Players' Championship later this month

