‘Too far-fetched even to dream about’ – but Belfast optometrist Matthew McClean will be playing in Masters

He is one of seven amateurs set to tee it up at Augusta this week

Matthew McClean plays his tee shot on the third hole during Day Four of the 2022 World Amateur Team Golf Championships last year. Photo: Getty Images

Brian Keogh

Matthew McClean is an optometrist by profession and he can be forgiven for rubbing his eyes once or twice at Augusta National this week as he contemplates his journey from Irish golf’s nearly man to Masters competitor.

The bearded Belfast man – 6ft 1in and 190lbs – will be easy to spot at the Cathedral of Pines as he joins six other amateurs in the Masters Tournament looking to get the most out of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

