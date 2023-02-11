Tom McKibbin two back at Singapore Classic as aim to become youngest Irish winner since Rory McIlroy still on

Tom McKibbin lines up a putt on the 18th green during day three of the Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on February 11, 2023 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Tom McKibbin vowed to give his all on Sunday after a third-round 71 left him just two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Singapore Classic.

The Holywood star (20) went into the third round a shot behind Chinese amateur Wenyi Ding (18), who completed a second-round 66 earlier today.

The third round proved a tough one for the Chinese teenager, who shot a four-over 76 to fall six shots behind leaders Jeunghun Wang of Korea and Spain's Alejandro del Rey on eight-under.

But McKibbin hung tough, and while he was disappointed not to build on four birdies in his first five holes, he still has a chance of becoming the youngest Irish tour winner since Rory McIlroy won the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic at 19.

"I started great," said McKibbin, who followed those four early birdies with five bogeys and two birdies in the middle of his round.

"A bit rusty in the middle. Good, bad, then good. It had a bit of everything, but overall the game was solid enough in a round that was pretty tricky with the wind."

Wang (27) and Del Rey (24) shot six-under 66s to lead by one stroke on 14-under from England's Richard Mansell, who shot 65.

McKibbin is still well in the hunt. He's just two shots behind the leaders, tied for fourth, with England's Nathan Kimsey, Finland's Sami Valimaki and Germany's Marcel Schneider on 12-under.

But he knows he cannot afford to make many mistakes in the final round at Laguna National.

"It's a bit annoying," McKibbin said of his failure to build on his fast start.

"But bogeys are going to happen around here. You just have to accept it and move on and try and find a few birdies, which I did, but unfortunately, I had a few more bogeys.

"I'm in a good position going into tomorrow, and I'm looking forward to it.

"I've saved a few shots out there and a few at the start as well. Overall, it was a pretty even day. Hopefully, I can go a bit better tomorrow."

As for his plan for Sunday, he hopes to attack a little more.

"Similar to the last few days, I'll just try and hit the ball a wee bit closer to the hole and try and eliminate some of those mistakes," he said. "I don't think I can afford to have too many tomorrow. I'll go out and give it my all."