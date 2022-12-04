Tom McKibbin birdies last two holes to clinch top-20 finish at South African Open

Holywood teenager Tom McKibbin won free accommodation at Montecasino in Johannesburg for the next two years for his hole-in-one in the first round of the South African Open. Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Teenager Tom McKibbin claimed his second top-20 finish in as many DP World Tour starts this season when he tied for 15th in the Investec South African Open.

The Holywood teenager (19) birdied the last two holes at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate as he closed with a three-under 69 to finish eight shots behind winner Thriston Lawrence on eight-under-par.

McKibbin won €17,439 for his week's work and free accommodation at Montecasino for the next two years for his hole-in-one in the first round.

"It's pretty cool," McKibbin said. "It's obviously nice to get some after getting a hole-in-one. There's no prize on the tee but that's certainly a great thing to finish the week off with. It's pretty special, and I appreciate it a lot."

As for his golf, it's a sign of his talent that McKibbin could follow his tie for 18th in his first DP World Tour start as a rookie in last week’s Joburg Open with another top-20 finish despite only having his B game.

"It was okay," said McKibbin, who remains in South Africa for the Alfred Dunhill Championship. "I played alright. I didn't really putt great. Everything was a wee bit all over the place.

"But it was okay. A solid week for not having my best stuff. So let's see if I can tidy it up a wee bit for next week at Leopard Creek.

"I'm looking forward to it. I played it at an amateur event, so I'm looking forward to seeing how it plays next week. I've heard it's pretty special."

Gary Hurley is a reserve for Leopard Creek, but he could be pleased with his tie for 35th (€9,562) on five-under after he eagled the 18th for the third day running to salvage a 73.

It was even a struggle for title winner Lawrence, who held a five-shot lead with seven holes to play but only edged out Frenchman Clément Sordet by a shot after a nerve-wracking finish.

The South African (26) bogeyed the 12th and 14th to see his lead reduced to three shots and when he overshot the 15th and made a double bogey after finding water, then missed a short par putt at the next, he was tied for the lead with Sordet on 16-under.

The French star missed a short par putt at the 17th, however, and when he drove into sand at the par-five 18th and had to lay up, Lawrence was able to three-putt for par from the fringe for a 74 to his rival's 73 and win his third DP World Tour title by a shot on 16-under.

"It felt all easy going through the round and then golf happened at the end," said Lawrence, who won the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year title last season.

"Clément was playing really well, I was playing well, then made a few mistakes, missed them on the wrong sides and couldn't score from there.

"I managed to get it done, and I'm really pleased."

On the mishap at the 15th hole, he added: "Me and my caddie got the wind wrong, but the mistake's on me. I still need to hit the golf shot – I took a conservative line, and I shouldn't have. I've been aggressive all week.

"It was unfortunate for Clement on 17 to miss that short one - it's just golf.

"I want to cry. I've got no words."