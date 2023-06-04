Tom McKibbin bidding to become Ireland’s youngest Tour winner since Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin will go into the final round of the Porsche European Open looking become Irish golf’s youngest tour winner since Rory McIlroy in 2009.

Holywood starlet McKibbin (20) is one of six players tied for the lead on six under par in Hamburg.

He made four birdies, including one at the last, in a one-under 72 to share top spot with France’s Julien Guerrier, Sweden’s Alexander Bjork, Denmark’s John Axelsen, England’s Jordan Smith and Scotland’s David Law at Green Eagle Golf Courses.

Fellow Holywood Golf Club man McIlroy was just 19 when he won the Dubai Desert Classic in 2009 and McKibbin has a chance on Sunday to win at 20.

“I’m excited,” said Challenge Tour graduate McKibbin, who will go out in the penultimate group on Sunday. “Looking forward to going out there and playing golf.

“I’ll just take it one hole at a time and see where that leaves us at the end of the day.”

As for his round, he said: “A little bit scrappy, I’d say. The front nine was a bit up and down and on the back nine I felt like I played solid. Hit a lot of nice shots and nice to get the birdie on the last.”

McIlroy, Guerrier and Axelsen are all seeking their maiden DP World Tour victories.

Axelsen was a member of the victorious Danish side at the 2018 Eisenhower Trophy alongside Højgaard twins Nicolai and Rasmus – who have won five DP World Tour titles between them since 2019.

Smith will be bidding for a third DP World Tour title with Björk and Law both hoping to secure their second victories.

Marcel Siem (42) leads chasing back, one shot behind on five-under as he bids to become the first German winner on home soil in 15 years.

On the Challenge Tour, Niall Kearney shot a colourful, four-over 76 to go into the final round of the D+D Real Czech Challenge tied for 17th on four-under.

He’s 11 strokes behind leader Andrea Pavan of Italy with Cormac Sharvin tied 32nd on two-under after a 72 at Panorama Golf Resort.

Meanwhile, In the East of Ireland Amateur Open at County Louth, Portmarnock’s Harry Gillivan made an eagle and four birdies in a five-under 67 to claim the first-round lead.

He leads by a shot from defending champion Alex Maguire from Laytown and Bettystown, Tullamore’s Lee O'Meara, Slieve Russell’s Shane McDermott and Clandeboye’s Ross Latimer.

The top 42 and ties after Sunday’s second round will qualify for the final two rounds at Baltray on Monday.