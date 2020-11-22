Tiger Woods was never a hero to me but what he did over those six closing holes was truly astonishing

The sportswriter has few if any heroes. We create many because it is our business to do so, but we do not believe in them. We know them too well. We are as concerned as often, sometimes, with keeping them and their weaknesses and peccadilloes out of the paper as we are with putting them in. We see them with their hair down in the locker rooms, dressing rooms, or their homes. Frequently we come quite unawares upon little meannesses. When they fall from grace we are usually the first to know it, and when their patience is tried, it is generally to us that they are rude and ill-tempered. We sing of their muscles, their courage, their gameness, and their skill because it seems to amuse readers and sell papers, but we rarely consider them as people and, strictly speaking, leave their characters alone because that is dangerous ground.

Paul Gallico

'Farewell to Sport'

On the second Monday of April in 1997, a day after Tiger Woods won his first Green Jacket at the Masters, I stood on the 12th tee at Augusta National, tossed a few blades of grass casually into the air and grinned at Robert, my boiler-suited caddie:

"When in Rome."

I had been gifted the chance to play the course on the morning after the tournament and was about to face the moment that would define my golfing life. That's the thing about Augusta - you could play every hole for the rest of your life but there would only ever be one question: What did you do on 12?

"Nice and smooth," Robert said, handing me a five iron. I planted a ball on the tee, sucked some air into my lungs and felt my sphincter muscle tighten and my toes starting to twitch. My response should have been obvious - we see it every week from the great players on Tour:

Step back.

Flush the tension.

Reset.

But no one had ever described me as a great player and I lunged at the ball as rigid as a corpse and almost paralysed by fear. It was the ugliest swing ever seen at Augusta and the ball responded in kind, skimming and slicing across the turf towards Rae's Creek. I watched, horrified, hoping it would reach the water.

"What did you do on 12?"

"Ah! Wrong club!"

But it pulled up short, and sat on the turf like a great steaming turd.

I walked dejectedly from the tee and Robert handed me a sand-wedge: "Come on," he said. "You can still make par." I chunked it into the water. He gave me another ball - I chunked it again. He gave me a third ball - it flew the creek but found the bunker. And when, eventually, we crossed the Hogan bridge it was hard not to laugh: "What did you do on 12?"

"I stopped counting."

So it's fair to say it was interesting last Sunday, waiting for Tiger Woods to do the same. After a bright start on Thursday, his challenge had faded and he was two-over for his round, and 13 shots behind the leader, Dustin Johnson, when he reached the 12th tee. His first shot - an eight iron - landed on the front fringe and rolled back into the creek.

His third shot, a wedge from the drop zone, spun back into the water from the green. His fifth shot cleared the water but found the back bunker. His sixth shot was a thinned wedge from the bunker that found the creek again. His eighth shot, from the same bunker, found the putting surface. His ninth shot was a tricky 15-foot putt down the hill. His 10th shot found the hole.

It was the worst he had played the hole in 23 visits to the Masters and we watched and waited for a reaction. A smile perhaps? And why not? It's not like he was going to win or has anything to prove. And it's not as if - as Shane Lowry will attest - he never sees the sunny side.

During the second round on Friday, they had shared a good laugh after Lowry had holed a brilliant chip for birdie on 14: "That's probably the second-best chip I've ever seen on this course." (A reference to Woods jaw-dropping chip to the 16th in 2005)

And Woods was still seeing the bright side when they were out together on Sunday. "It was funny," Lowry says, "because any time he hit a bad drive, or an average drive, he'd say to Joe (his caddie, Joe LaCava) 'That was one of yours, Joey.'" But the laughing stopped when Tiger found the creek on 12.

"We stood on the 13th tee," Lowry says, "and Bo (his caddie, Brian Martin) said to me, 'What do you think he'd say if I said to him, 'I bet you wished Joe had hit that one.' (I said) 'Maybe don't say it.' He (Tiger) didn't talk for a couple of holes, but you want to see him . . . phffff (exhales), it was incredible to watch."

On the par-five 13th, Woods pounded a drive down the fairway, hit the green with an iron and two-putted for birdie. Then, after a challenging par on 14, he birdied the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th to sign-off with the best performance of his Masters career - he had never played those six holes in five under par.

It was, as Lowry noted, incredible to watch but perhaps the most incredible thing is that so few were watching. In a brilliantly crafted column for Golf.Com on Tuesday, Dylan Dethier noted the response on 16 when Woods hit his tee shot to two feet: "Three people clapped. Very literally three people. 'Good shot,' caddie Joe LaCava muttered. It was so still you could hear the CBS guy relaying clubs up to the tower: 'Scottie Scheffler, seven iron.'

"A handful of volunteers and cameramen lined the rear of the green. Besides that, the only people watching were Woods' girlfriend, Erica Herman, Woods' manager Rob McNamara and a single reporter (Dethier)."

Here's how he described the finish:

"Woods found the fairway at 18. He landed his approach just a foot from the hole, and although it spun back he was left with a good look up the hill. The defending champion is typically showered with applause when he approaches the 18th green on Sunday, but as Woods walked up to mark his ball, nobody clapped.

"We've gotta give him something," McNamara said, and began applauding on his own. One woman joined in, then so did the man sitting with her, and soon each one of the two dozen onlookers was clapping for the five-time Masters champ. It was sad and strange but mostly it was nice and it was genuine. And then he poured in the putt for a fourth consecutive birdie."

Tiger Woods has never been a hero to me. I was there when he won his first Masters in '97, there when he came to Waterville in the summer of '99, there when he won the US Open by ten at Pebble Beach in 2000, and there when he completed the 'Tiger Slam' at Augusta in 2001. And the more I saw of him, the less there was to cheer.

But what he did last week over those six closing holes was truly astonishing to me. We've gotta give him something? I'll give him Lowry after the round: "I mean, he's Tiger Woods, isn't he? He's the best of all time."