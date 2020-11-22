| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tiger Woods was never a hero to me but what he did over those six closing holes was truly astonishing

Paul Kimmage

Tiger Woods' response to a ten on the 12th showed us again why he is the best of all time

Tiger Woods. Photo: AP Expand

Close

Tiger Woods. Photo: AP

Tiger Woods. Photo: AP

AP

Tiger Woods. Photo: AP

The sportswriter has few if any heroes. We create many because it is our business to do so, but we do not believe in them. We know them too well. We are as concerned as often, sometimes, with keeping them and their weaknesses and peccadilloes out of the paper as we are with putting them in. We see them with their hair down in the locker rooms, dressing rooms, or their homes. Frequently we come quite unawares upon little meannesses. When they fall from grace we are usually the first to know it, and when their patience is tried, it is generally to us that they are rude and ill-tempered. We sing of their muscles, their courage, their gameness, and their skill because it seems to amuse readers and sell papers, but we rarely consider them as people and, strictly speaking, leave their characters alone because that is dangerous ground.

Paul Gallico

'Farewell to Sport'

Privacy