Tiger Woods tops sporting rich list ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

SHE is the queen of racing and sponsors are clambering to be part of her story, but Rachael Blackmore will never get the chance to join the biggest earners in sport.

Last weekend’s historic Grand National win cemented Blackmore’s status as the biggest name in racing, but the huge strides made in women’s sport have yet to equate to financial rewards for the best female athletes.

Tennis leads the way in sporting equality as women players are paid the same as their male counterparts at Grand Slam events, even though they only play matches over three sets compared to the marathon five-set course taken by their male counterparts.

The sport’s long-standing commitment to equal pay means 13 of the top 15 highest-earning female sports stars of all time are tennis players, with Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova leading that list with earnings of around €200m each.

Yet, they are several hundred million euros behind the top-earning male sports stars, with these estimated figures highlighting the earning power of an A-lister.

Four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy is Ireland’s richest sportsman with an estimated wealth in excess of €150m, but is a long way behind these legends.

Here we look at the top earners in the world of sport:

1 – TIGER WOODS

NET WORTH: €900m

The greatest golfer of his generation is a sporting icon who transcended his sport, becoming a global superstar as he became the ultimate brand asset for leading companies.

His fall from grace following a sex scandal affected his income, but Nike stayed loyal to Woods.

He had rebuilt his reputation before a major car crash in March left him with serious leg injuries.

2 – CRISTIANO RONALDO

NET WORTH: €800m

The Portugal superstar is the biggest earner in football, with his huge sponsorship deals with leading brands backed up by a staggering social-media following.

Ronaldo is now the most followed person on Instagram, with 276m followers on that platform, and millions more on Twitter and Facebook, ensuring his each and every social-media post could be worth hundreds of thousands of euros.

3 – LIONEL MESSI

NET WORTH: €730m

Details of the Barcelona superstar’s wage packet were recently leaked to confirm he earns a staggering €555,237,619 over the course of a four-year deal that expires this summer.

Messi is likely to take a wage cut if he leaves Barcelona, but the long list of sponsors attached to the Argentina maestro will ensure he is still pulling in hundreds of millions of euros a year before tax.

4 – ROGER FEDERER

NET WORTH: €575M

Another sporting icon who became bigger than his sport long ago, Federer’s 20 Grand Slam tennis titles and his squeaky clean image as a family man makes him a sponsor’s dream.

Now 39, Federer signed a €250m deal with sports clothing company Uniclo in 2018 that will continue long after his retirement.

He has already started to prepare for life after tennis with deals including a partnership to promote tourism in his native Switzerland.

5 – LEBRON JAMES

NET WORTH: €415m

This basketball giant has a €625,000-a-week deal to play for the LA Lakers. Basketball’s biggest star leaped ahead of the likes of Michael Jordan in the list of big earners in the sport.

He has signed a lifetime deal with Nike that will ensure his earnings continue to flow long after he retires from the sport, with Coca Cola, Kia Motors and Beats headphones also on his list of sponsors.

6 – NEYMAR

NET WORTH: €400m

This Brazilian footballer was involved in the biggest transfer in football history when he joined Paris Saint-Germain for €200m. The huge earning power he commands, because of the huge South American audience, makes him one of the world’s biggest sporting brand ambassadors.

Neymar’s wealth could be set to explode after PSG confirmed last Tuesday that they are close to agreeing a lucrative new contract with their star man.

7 – FLOYD MAYWEATHER

NET WORTH: €350m

The boxer who likes to flash his wealth and revels in his nickname of ‘Money Mayweather’ has accrued a huge windfall from a career that has seen him take part in some of the sport’s biggest grossing fights.

He has also earned tens of millions in sponsorship deals, but his net worth is estimated to be hit by his lavish lifestyle and spending habits.

8 – PHIL MICKELSON

NET WORTH: €300m

The longevity of Mickelson’s career has ensured he has become one of the richest golfers of all time with his appeal to sponsors enduring, despite his 51st birthday looming in June.

His sponsorship with Mizzen+Main includes stakes in the company and his long-standing relationship with KPMG has been worth millions to Mickelson.

Online Editors