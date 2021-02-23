Tiger Woods suffers ‘multiple leg injuries’ after car goes off road and rolls over in crash

Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital after being cut from his car following a car accident in Los Angeles, officials have confirmed.

Fire crews had to use the ‘jaws of life’ to get Woods from the vehicle after it rolled over and suffered major damage.

Woods was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said: "Tiger Woods has suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

A statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department read: “On February 23, 2021 at approximately 7.12am LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick “Tiger” Woods.

“Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

“The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Many celebrities have taken to social media to share their well-wishes for Woods’ recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Baseball player Alex Rodriguez posted: “Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.

“Thinking of him and his entire family.”

Jada Pinkett Smith said she saw him just yesterday, writing: “Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning.

"Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!”

Basketball player Isaiah Thomas commented: “Prayers up @TigerWoods” followed by the praying hand emoji.





Online Editors