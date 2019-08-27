Tiger Woods has announced he has undergone surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage.

Tiger Woods set for spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery

Woods had the operation last week, shortly after he finished tied for 37th place in the final round of the BMW Championship in Medinah, Illinois.

"I expect Tiger to make a full recovery," said Dr Vern Cooley, who performed the surgery. "We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems."

Woods said he plans to resume golfing activities shortly and will next play at the Zozo Championship in Narashino, Japan in late October.

"I would like to thank Dr Cooley and his team," Woods said. "I'm walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks.

"I look forward to travelling and playing in Japan in October."

PA Media